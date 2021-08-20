Meet the New England athletes named to Team USA for the Paralympics

Femita Ayanbeku — A Brockton native who trains in Boston, Ayanbeku is competing in her second Paralympics. She finished sixth at the 2016 Games in the T64 (absence of one leg below the knee) 200 meters. She won bronze in the 200 meters at the World Championships in 2019.

At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, which run from Tuesday to Sept. 5, Team USA will feature many athletes with New England ties. Here’s a look at them.

Noelle Lambert — The American record-holder in the T63 (above-the-knee amputee) 100 meters, she finished fourth at the World Championships in 2019 after training for only a few weeks. A Londonderry, N.H., native, Lambert is a UMass Lowell alum and trains in Boston with Ayanbeku.

Nick Rogers — A native of Lisbon Falls, Maine, Rogers finished fifth in the T62 (double below-the-knee amputee) 400 meters at the 2016 Paralympics. He won bronze medals in the World Championships in 2017 (200 meters) and 2019 (400 meters).

Elizabeth Corso — A recent graduate of Portsmouth Christian Academy in New Hampshire, she will be competing in her first Paralympics in the T13 classification (vision impairment). Corso will run at Lipscomb University next fall.

Rowing

Karen Petrik — A Glastonbury, Conn., native, and University of Rhode Island alum, Petrik will compete in the PR3 (rowers with residual function in the legs that allows them to slide the seat) mixed four with coxswain. Petrik won silver in the event at the 2019 World Championships.

Allie Reilly — Reilly will be joining Petrik on the PR3 mixed four with coxswain crew. She is a two-time World Championship silver medalist in the event. She is a North Kingstown, R.I., native and URI alum.

Swimming

Matthew Torres — The Norwalk, Conn., native set an American record in the S8 400 freestyle and won the S8 100 freestyle at the US trials. A sophomore at Fairfield, Torres will be competing in his first Paralympics.

Cailin Currie — A rising senior at Merrimack, Currie is competing in her second Paralympics. The Salem native placed second in her division in the 400-meter freestyle, third in the 50-meter freestyle, and fourth in the 100-meter butterfly. A visually impaired athlete, Currie races in the S13, SB13, and SM13 divisions.

Leanne Smith — A three-time world champion (150 IM, 100 freestyle, 50 breaststroke), Smith will compete in her first Paralympics. She races in the S4, SB4, and SM4 classifications for swimmers with coordination problems affecting all four limbs. A Beverly native, Smith went to Beverly High School before Southern New Hampshire University.

Cycling

Alicia Dana — Dana is appearing in her third Paralympics. She earned silver in the road racing time trial in Rio in 2016. She is a Putney, Vt., native and competes in the WH3 classification for athletes using a handcycle with impairments.

Clara Brown — The Falmouth, Maine, native will be competing in her first Paralympics in track and road racing. Brown is a six-time world medalist (two golds), competing in the WC3 classification for people with moderate upper- or lower-limb dysfunctions.