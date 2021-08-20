Newly hired as co-head football coach at Danvers, Kevin Fessette named varsity boys’ hockey coach

Fessette, an upstate New York native who coached junior varsity hockey at Beverly last year and previously was an eight-year assistant at Melrose, replaces six-year coach Steve Baldassare, who resigned in July. Baldassare, a sergeant in the Danvers Police Department, was placed on administrative leave in January for the first 10 games of the season after allegations surfaced of hazing and inappropriate within the program.

Danvers athletic director Andrew St. Pierre announced the hiring in the bleachers after the conclusion of football practice.

Kevin Fessette made quite the entrance at Danvers High Friday. Hours after he worked his first preseason football practice as a co-head coach on Ryan Nolan’s staff, Fessette was introduced as the new varsity boys’ hockey coach for the Falcons.

In the Fall II season, Fessette guided the Ipswich football team to a 6-0 finish in the Cape Ann League to cap a six-year run. A Beverly resident who teaches in Melrose and has three young children, he resigned from Ipswich in late April.

“I knew I could make this work and it allows me to have more time to split my time up for both sports,” said Fessette, who has also coached football at Melrose, Endicott, RPI, and Springfield College, his alma mater.

“I want to be all in on the community and have an impact on as many people as possible. I think that’s where it all made sense and I’m really excited.”

Fessette was a football/hockey/baseball standout at Beekmantown High (N.Y.) in the Plattsburgh area and a three-year starting safety at Springfield, captaining the Pride his senior year.

He hopes to build a hard-working hockey program at Danvers that centers around the community.

“Our goal is to get the kids to work hard and enjoy the game of hockey,” said Fessette. “On top of it, play for your town and represent your town and something bigger than you. It’s how I’ve always coached football and it doesn’t change for hockey.”

