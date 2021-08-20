Next up for the sizzling Revolution is a stingy Cincinnati team

“One would anticipate a low-scoring game by the way they’re playing and the result they’re getting,” Revolution coach Bruce Arena said. “I guess the challenge for us is, can we get a goal early and put them under a little bit of pressure?”

Cincinnati has played to three scoreless draws in its last four matches, and conceded just one goal in the other game. New England knows scoring early will be key in securing 3 points.

After rallying for three second-half goals in Wednesday’s win over D.C. United, the Revolution are hoping for a faster start when they host FC Cincinnati Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.

The Revolution (14-3-4, 46 points) continue to play brilliant soccer, riding an eight-game unbeaten streak that dates back to July 7. They have gone 7-0-1 and now lead the Supporters’ Shield race by 7 points over Seattle.

Defender Henry Kessler said the success stems from the variety of ways they can win, either by outscoring opponents with their league-leading offense or relying on the backline and goalkeeper Matt Turner to hold down opponents.

“I think there are a few factors,” said Kessler. “One is winning in multiple ways, whether it’s 1-0, 2-1, 3-2. We’ve gotten the job done several different ways, whether it’s a more defensive game or scoring a lot, so I think that’s one.”

Kessler’s other key to success is the club’s depth, which has been on display during the eight-match streak. The Revolution went 3-1-0 when Turner and Tajon Buchanan left for Gold Cup duties, and are 3-0-1 while captain Carles Gil nurses a muscle injury.

On Wednesday, left winger Ema Boateng stepped up as a substitute, recording an assist and setting up the other two goals.

“I don’t know if I’ve been on a team that’s been able to win like this,” said veteran defender A.J. DeLaGarza. “You see guys like Ema who haven’t played many minutes, but when he comes in, he’s dynamic, he’s decisive, and he helps us in the attack.”

This will be the second and final meeting of the season between New England and Cincinnati. The Revolution won the first, 1-0, May 29 behind a 70th-minute goal by Adam Buksa.

The match concludes a stretch of nine games over 36 days, including a pair in a four-day span. New England will play just twice over the next two weeks as the MLS All-Star break and FIFA qualifying competition begin.

But before the time off, the Revolution hope to keep the momentum surging.

"This is a very big game, like I said, and going into the All-Star break, if you can get another 3 points, it puts us in a really good position," said DeLaGarza. "That's what we're going out to do tomorrow, and we can't look too much into the opponent; we have to worry about ourselves and the way we start games."
















