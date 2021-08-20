For a night anyway, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton had all of the answers

The Eagles got on the Patriots quarterback pretty hard during the club’s joint practices Monday and Tuesday, taunting him at every opportunity.

In going 8 of 9 for 103 yards and a touchdown, Newton showed excellent pocket poise, moving well laterally and also stepping up to avoid chaos and calmly fire his throws with accuracy.

Newton’s delivery looked smoother than it has at any point in his New England tenure; there were no hitches or full-body throws. He moved through his progressions and sent spirals on short, intermediate, and longer attempts. He was 4 for 4 on throws that traveled at least 20 yards.

While it’s important to note that the Eagles were without many of their projected defensive starters, it was still a superb performance from New England’s starting signal-caller. He had a strong practice Tuesday, and there was no dropoff on game night.

Eagles safety K’Von Wallace was the most verbose of the trash talkers during the week, calling Newton the “Checkdown King” during one seven-on-seven series in which the Patriots were working on screens and safety-valve passes.

Newton scorched Wallace on one of his best passes of the night, a crosser to the sideline to Jakobi Meyers, who dusted Wallace on the 28-yard catch-and-run score.

“Oh, that’s ‘Glitter,’ ” Newton said after the game, giving Wallace a nickname the safety hopes won’t stick.

Why Glitter?

“He was cheerleading a lot on the sidelines,” said Newton. “You know, cheerleaders usually have glitter on, so …’’

Newton said emotions run high during joint practices, and though he didn’t seem overly bothered by the extracurricular talk, he was clearly happy to respond.

“Tell his coach to play man-to-man then; I’m just doing what I’m told, just like he’s doing what he’s told,” said Newton. “If you feel like we’re checking down, just taking what the defense gives you.

“There’s no need to kind of feed into this because anytime you have a joint practice with a bunch of alpha males, certain things are going to be said. But we did have fun, we did get better as a team, and we just came out here and sealed the deal as far as another notch of moving in the right direction as the season progresses, so that’s what it’s all about.”

Newton produced points on two of his three series, and it would have been perfect had Quinn Nordin not missed a 36-yard field goal attempt. With his work done, Newton had some more fun, interacting with fans of both teams, handing out a couple of souvenir balls, supporting his teammates — including fellow QB Mac Jones — and even supplying water to the chain gang.

“I think the whole offense did a pretty good job,” he said. “From the first, second, third group, and I think we did play great complementary football as a team.

“From the first drive, having a short field, being backed up. Our first job as an offense is to get a first down. Once we got that first down, that’s when everything also got rocking and rolling. And really, starting the second half with some points, too.

“So, all those keys to victory we go over, and it’s just great to see it coming to fruition tonight and just to see it close out. Outside of [Rhamondre Stevenson’s] fumble, it was pretty much a flawless night for us offensively.”

Some leftover nuggets from a week away from Foxborough:

There was no immediate update on the injuries suffered by N’Keal Harry, who left Lincoln Financial Field with his left arm in a sling, or Josh Uche … Chase Winovich made his practice debut this week and was immediately thrown into the fire against the Eagles. The fiery defensive end, who had five tackles, including two sacks, and a roughing-the-passer penalty, was emotional when talking about his return from an undisclosed injury. “It felt great,” he said. “It was a lot of fun being out there with my teammates, and just the opportunity to be able to compete at the pinnacle of anything is truly a blessing. To come out and have a great victory, and for so many people to do such an awesome job, it was a lot of fun. I missed it.” … Linebacker Harvey Langi had a productive night, collecting five tackles, a sack, and an interception. Langi has excellent instincts and is always around the ball. “He has the ability to play on and off the ball,” Belichick said Friday morning. “Our depth off the ball, obviously, took a little bit of hit when we lost Raekwon [McMillan, with a torn ACL], and that’s given him an opportunity for some added play time. The more that a player can do and the better he can do it, the more value he has to the team. Harvey’s done a good job of that.”

