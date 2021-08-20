Red Sox stake Chris Sale to early lead against Rangers, snap three-game skid with shutout

Kiké Hernández went 2 for 5 with two RBIs. Xander Bogaerts went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Kyle Schwarber went 2 for 2 with two walks and a run scored.

The outcome wasn’t as important to the Sox as having their ace back. But much like Sale’s first outing of the season, when the Sox propped up Sale with 16 runs against the Orioles, the Sox offense set up Sale to succeed in a 6-0 win over the Texas Rangers Friday night at Fenway.

When Chris Sale returned last week after a two-year recovery from Tommy John surgery, he had the support of an entire Red Sox clubhouse that had been waiting as long as he had to see him take the mound again.

The Sox snapped a three-game skid with a win in the opener of the three-game set against the second-worst team in the American League. The game also marked the start of a stretch of nine games against sub-.500 teams before the Sox square off against the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays again.

Sale (2-0) was able to work with an early lead after Bogaerts lined an RBI single off Rangers starter Dane Dunning to left field in the first inning. Hernández padded the lead an inning later with an RBI single off a Dunning changeup to make it 2-0.

After leaving his first start feeling like he had an out-of-body experience, Sale’s second start of the season was more businesslike. He cruised through five scoreless innings, flashing some of the velocity the made him one of the league’s most dominant pitchers prior to the surgery and giving the Sox offense room to breath easy.

He gave up just five hits and one walk with five strikeouts, feasting on a woeful Rangers lineup that had been held to two runs or less 16 times since the All-Star break. The Rangers’ .566 OPS since the break was the worst by a team in any half-season since the introduction of the designated hitter in 1973.

The Sox made sure his work didn’t go to waste.

Bogaerts broke things open with two outs in the fifth, jumping on an 0-1 changeup from Dunning and launching it into the Monster seats for his 20th homer of the season.

Dunning then walked Schwarber and gave up a double to J.D. Martinez.

Rangers pitching coach Doug Mathis came out to check on Dunning. But immediately after the mound visit, Dunning gave up a two-run double to Alex Verdugo on a first-pitch changeup to give the Sox a 5-0 lead.

The Sox came into the night in third place in the division, 6 1/2 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays after a rocky stretch coming out of the All-Star break. But manager Alex Cora acknowledged how much Sale stabilizes not only the pitching staff but the entire clubhouse.

“If you think about the All-Star game, if you ask some of the guys or some of the people around here what’s our record, they might say 4-25 and it’s actually 14-18,” Cora said. “It’s a 500 record, but it’s one of the things, we’re not gonna feel sorry about ourselves. Nobody here is gonna feel sorry about ourselves. We’re gonna keep pushing.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.