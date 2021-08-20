Tropical Storm Henri threatens Sunday’s Red Sox-Rangers series finale

The storm is expected to make landfall near Newport, R.I., on Sunday, either as a strong tropical storm or a Category 1 hurricane, before moving toward Worcester then the Merrimack Valley.

As Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker urged residents to stay home this weekend as the state braces for Tropical Storm Henri, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said team ownership has been in conversation with Major League Baseball about contingencies for Sunday’s scheduled game against the Texas Rangers.

Staying dry at Fenway on Sunday may be impossible with the expected arrival of Tropical Storm Henri.

Baker warned that the storm could cause an estimated 300,000 power outages throughout the state.

The Sox are scheduled to play their series finale against the Rangers Sunday at 1 p.m.

“We’re talking about a few things,” Cora said. “Obviously, ownership, MLB, they’re on to everything right now. We’ll probably know a little bit more later on tonight, but it doesn’t look too promising and obviously, we have to be careful what we do just going into Sunday.”

Cora has dealt with his share of in-season storms and also has navigated the wreckage and recovery in the aftermath. In August 2017, Hurricane Harvey devastated parts of Texas and Louisiana. Cora was the Houston Astros bench coach at the time. The Astros had to move a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. The city of Houston was still in the early stages of recovery when the Sox met the Astros in the American League Division Series.

A month later, Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, Cora’s home country, claiming nearly 3,000 lives. The island is still recovering from the damage.

Despite the damage he’s seen storms inflict, Cora tried to stay light-hearted as the Sox prepared for Henri.

“We all have experiences with tropical storms,” he said. “I can tell you I have experiences with hurricanes. So I help everybody out here and tell them what to do on Sunday.”

Plans for Schwarber

Kyle Schwarber was in the lineup as the designated hitter Friday night against Texas, but Cora plans to have him play in the field as soon as this weekend.

“We feel like this weekend, if everything goes well, he can play in the outfield,” Cora said.

Schwarber will continue to work out at first base — a position he’s only played once in his career — but Cora said at some point he will have to be thrown into the role.

“That’s something we’ve been talking about it, you know, when we’re going to do this,” Cora said. “At one point, we have to do it, right. He’s going to learn playing the position. So at one point, we have to make a decision when we’re going to do it and we have to let him play.”

Arroyo off and running

Cora was watching the Worcester Red Sox on television Thursday night when he saw Christian Arroyo swipe second base in the fifth inning of the WooSox’ 5-3 win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in Game 1 of a doubleheader.

Arroyo, who led off the inning with a walk, ultimately scored on a double by Joey Meneses. And even though Arroyo was 0 for 2 with the walk and two strikeouts, the stolen base spoke volumes for Cora.

“He must be feeling really good,” Cora said. “He took off yesterday and stole a base, so that was good to see.”

Arroyo has played two games during his rehab assignment with Triple A Worcester. He was in the lineup again Friday. On the disabled list since July 19 with a left hamstring strain, Arroyo could return soon, Cora said.

“I don’t think he’s that far off,” Cora said. “Obviously, he hasn’t played in a while. It’s been a month, so as far as the timing and all that, we’ll talk to him, we’ll see how he feels. But I do believe body-wise and how he’s moving, he’s in a good spot. The fact that he stole a base yesterday, it was a good sign.”

Personnel decisions

Rangers infielder Charlie Culberson was placed on the COVID injured list before the game, one of a series of roster moves made by Texas. The club recalled infielder Nick Solak from Triple A Round Rock and selected the contract of righthander Nick Snyder from Round Rock to replace righthander Joe Barlow, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a blister on his right index finger. Lefthander John King (shoulder inflammation) was transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL.

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.

