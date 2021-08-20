Xander Bogaerts becomes only second Red Sox shortstop to have four 20-homer seasons

Eight years to the day after making his major league debut, Xander Bogaerts swatted his 20th home run of the season. He joined Nomar Garciaparra as the only shortstops in Sox history with four 20-homer seasons.

The milestone gave Bogaerts a chance to look back, and there was one thing he remembered for sure about his first game in a Sox jersey.

“I definitely didn’t homer on my debut,” he said. “I can tell you that. I remember I was so nervous my first at-bat. I had bases loaded. I remember I was facing [Ryan] Vogelsong and I hit a ground ball to short.”