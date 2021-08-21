Amtrak cancels service between Boston and New York as Henri nears region

Amtrak has canceled all service in the Northeast Corridor on Sunday between Boston and New York, including the Northeast Regional and Acela trains, as Hurricane Henri closes in on southern New England, the company said in a statement Saturday.

Train service has also been canceled on the Springfield line between New Haven, Conn., and Springfield, the statement said.

Lake Shore Limited service will continue between Chicago and Albany but has been canceled between Boston and Albany. The Vermonter will continue to run between Washington, D.C., and New York but service has been canceled between New York and Saint Albans, Vt.