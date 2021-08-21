Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

With a major storm hitting Massachusetts over the weekend, birders should be prepared to keep their eyes on coastal locations and large interior lakes and reservoirs for storm-driven seabirds that may get caught up in the storm or its eye. Remember, however, that very high tides are predicted, and going near the coast should perhaps be postponed until during the week.

Bristol County: On the south coast of the county, there was a great cormorant at Acoaxet, an orchard oriole in Westport, a long-billed dowitcher, a marbled godwit, and a probable little stint at Allens Pond Sanctuary. In North Dighton, a white ibis was seen in flight over a private farm area.

Advertisement

Cape Cod: Several highlights, other than good numbers of shorebirds at outer coastal areas, included four Hudsonian godwits and an Arctic tern at South Monomoy, an American bittern in Provincetown, a dickcissel in Wellfleet, three blue grosbeaks at the Crane Wildlife Management Area in Falmouth, and the continued presence of a summering evening grosbeak at a feeder in Harwich.

Essex County: Highlights included five yellow-crowned night-herons and a Caspian tern in Newburyport. Plum Island hosted two yellow-crowned night-herons, two least bitterns, two upland sandpipers in flight over the Forward Pool, a razorbill, a black guillemot, and a Caspian tern at Emerson Rocks, a dickcissel, and many thousands of tree swallows gathering for southward migration.

Martha’s Vineyard: There were reports of a common raven and an Eastern meadowlark, and offshore at Penikese Island, there was a glossy ibis.

Middlesex County: Reports included a white ibis and three orchard orioles at the Heard Conservation Area in Wayland, a little blue heron in Westford, and a Caspian tern in Wakefield.

Advertisement

Nantucket: Sightings continued to be highlighted by offshore pelagic reports from surveys being conducted in the vicinity of the canyons along the continental shelf edge. Warm surface water temperatures in the survey area right now are quite possibly responsible for reports of numerous Audubon’s shearwaters, black-capped petrels, band-rumped and white-faced storm-petrels, a brown booby, at least two white-tailed tropicbirds, and two south polar skuas.

Norfolk County: Sightings featured three blue-winged teal, a little blue heron, two yellow-crowned night-herons at Squantum, a Baird’s sandpiper at Wollaston Beach, and a black vulture in Wrentham.

South Shore: A little blue heron was seen in Pembroke, two least bitterns were found at the West Meadows Wildlife Area in West Bridgewater, and a Hudsonian godwit was spotted at Third Cliff in Scituate.

Western Massachusetts: Interesting reports included a ring-necked duck at Barton’s Cove, a little blue heron in Whately, a snowy egret at the Longmeadow Flats in Longmeadow, four sandhill cranes in Plainfield, an alder flycatcher and two Tennessee warblers in Huntington. In Hadley, observers spotted a black-bellied plover, a mourning warbler, two worm-eating warblers, a blue grosbeak, and an orchard oriole.

Worcester County: There were reports of a yellow-bellied flycatcher and a dickcissel at the Westborough Wildlife Area, and a Louisiana waterthrush in Hardwick.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.