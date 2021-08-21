Extensive flooding is expected in Conn., Western Mass; Greater Boston should be spared the worst of Henri

On Saturday morning, there was some guidance that has the storm may come much closer to Block Island. If this scenario does play out, the heavier rain will move into Central Massachusetts and we would see much stronger wind here as well. Check back for updates later Saturday.

As of now, most of eastern Massachusetts will miss the heaviest rain. If the storm moves further east, then the heavier rain could make it into Central Mass. and create flooding issues.

Tropical Storm Henri is forecast to become a minimal hurricane before reaching landfall somewhere in eastern Long Island on Sunday and then crossing into Connecticut. But the track of this storm may wobble a little further east or west from what you see below.

The GFS model has the storm much further east than other models, meaning we all need to keep an eye on updated forecasts. WeatherBell

Tropical Storm Henri is forecast to make landfall on eastern Long Island and then cross into Connecticut on Sunday. Tropical Tidbits

In the northern hemisphere, the counterclockwise circulation and forward motion of a tropical system leads to the right side of the storm being windier side and the left side being wetter.

But to experience either of those, you have to be close enough to the storm. The good news for those of us in greater Boston is the storm will remain somewhat far away. The Boston area is forecast to experience some wind along the coast and a storm surge, as well as a few torrential downpours

But Western Massachusetts will receive the biggest impact from this storm with heavy rainfall. Wind and storm surges will be highest for Connecticut and Rhode Island coastlines as well as New York. Coastal Bristol County here in Massachusetts will also experience a storm surge and wind.

The cone contains the probable path of the storm center. NWS

Tropical storm warnings are in effect in Massachusetts, including the coastline from Wood’s Hole to Martha’s Vineyard, where winds could reach and exceed 39 mph on Sunday. With the Henri’s expect track, this should end up being no more serious than a moderate nor’easter for the Vineyard and even less for the outer Cape. There is a summary of the hazards below.

A summary of warnings and watches as of 5 am August 21st 2021. NWS

The storm surge map below shows which base and inlets will experience the highest surge. Narragansett Bay to Long Island Sound is most likely to have the biggest surge from Henri. A 2 to 4 foot surge can still produce flooding and road closures far away from the storm.

Current storm surge advisories as of 5 am August 21st 2021 NOAA/NHC

The right side of tropical systems can sometimes be almost dry. However when there is rainfall, it’s usually tropical-like downpours and there is the opportunity for thunderstorms that can occasionally reach severe levels.

Gusty winds can occur in these storms. From Worcester to Boston and toward the outer Cape, this is the type of day we will have Sunday and into early Monday. There may be some temporary flooding on roadways Sunday into Monday. It wouldn’t surprise me to see some breaks of sunshine between the downpours.

It will be breezy at times and because the leaves are still on the trees and the ground is still wet from the summer rain, possible power outages may happen far from the Henri’s center. The most widespread power issues are going to be across Connecticut, where I expect hundreds of thousands of power outages, and that high loss of electricity is likely to extend into parts of Rhode Island and Bristol County Mass. This doesn’t mean there won’t be scattered issues closer to Boston, but they won’t be widespread.

Heavy rain and possible flooding are in the forecast for Connecticut, Western Massachusetts, as well as Western New York. NOAA

Freshwater flooding is a big concern for eastern New York and far western New England. There is a flood watch in central Massachusetts as well, but for now, it appears the heaviest rain will not impact these areas. Further west, rainfall of 5 to 8 inches, and perhaps more, will fall on soils with much more moisture than is typical in late August. Damage will be extensive in those areas with major and perhaps catastrophic flooding.

Soil moisture levels are higher than average along the Mass pike and out to western New York. Handout

The unsettled pattern will continue into Monday with high humidity and warm temperatures. At times the sun will come out and the sky will take on a tropical blue hue, but then you’ll get a shower or a thunderstorm, leaving everything wet.

The storm is close enough so that ferry service is going to be interrupted and some flights will also be canceled especially off the islands and in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

The humidity will remain with us even after the storm has passed. This morning was the 25th day the temperature in Boston has not gone below 70 degrees. The year with the most number of such days was 2018. You might remember that September when it was very hot and humid to start and it took until late in the month to really cool off and the humidity was stuck on high. We are likely going to near that record this year, and while I can’t predict what September will bring it doesn’t look cool and refreshing.