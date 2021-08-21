In Falmouth, a rush to get ready for the storm — and then second thoughts

“There was next to nothing Thursday, and then on Friday, everyone and their brother was calling,” Langlois said during an interview along Falmouth’s Inner Harbor, where he works.

At Falmouth Marine in Falmouth, Doug Langlois experienced the rush firsthand as he fielded calls from customers.

Henri is now projected to largely spare Cape Cod, but that wasn’t the case Friday, when a grim forecast caused many boat owners to hurry their craft off the dock.

At midday on Saturday, though, it seemed like perfect boating weather, as the warm, August sun beamed through partly cloudy skies.

“I’m sure the people who already hauled their boats out are frustrated, because this turned out to be a beautiful day,” Langlois said.

In fact, Langlois said he’d heard from people who already wanted to cancel moving their boat out of the water.

But while the storm is predicted to be milder on the Cape than in other parts of the state, a deluge of moisture could still combine with high tide to send the water level surging along the coast. Most boats on a mooring should be fine, Langlois said, but boats in a slip could be in danger if the dock floats over its pilings.

Langlois said his crew will be at the marina during the storm to do whatever they can to prevent that from happening.

“It’s definitely on our minds,” he said.

Still, some boat owners said they felt comfortable betting against the storm. As they glided up to the dock where Langlois was stationed, Patty and Oscar Bargnes, of West Falmouth, said they could have kept their vessel on a trailer at their house for the weekend, but chose not to.

Mary Kate Doherty, 64, of East Falmouth, who joined the Bargneses for a picnic on their boat, said her family would also be keeping their sailboat in the water.

“It’s too hard to pull out at this point,” Doherty said.

This won’t be the first time a Doherty sailboat has faced off agaist a major storm. In 1991, Hurricane Bob yanked the family’s sailboat from its mooring and stranded it in on a nearby bridge.

Still, the Dohertys repaired the craft, and sailed it for decades, until buying a new sailboat this spring.

“We’re hoping this one makes it through this hurricane,” Doherty said.

The flurry of boat owners trying to transport their vessels has come at an already busy time for the boat hauling industry, said Charlie Schmalz, a Mashpee resident and owner of Green Water Marine Solutions.

Lots of people decided to buy boats during the pandemic, Schmalz said, which has increased the demand to move them around.

“There’s just tons of boats out there and we can’t really keep up with them,” he said in an interview.

But Schmalz took a break from moving boats Saturday afternoon to swing by the grocery store and pick up tortilla chips.

“My girlfriend and I decided we’re going to have some nachos and sit it out,” he said of the upcoming storm.

Other patrons at the Stop and Shop in Mashpee had mixed levels of concern about Henri’s effect in the Cape.

“If it keeps going the way it’s going... I’m not all that worried,” said Paul Ross, 78, of Falmouth.

Karen Trent, on the other hand, felt more uneasy. The Sandwich resident’s 95-year-old mother lives with her, and she worries about the woman would fare during a long power outage.

Jack Lyons can be reached at jack.lyons@globe.com.