Former Emerson College professor pleads guilty to sexually abusing minors in Minnesota

“The charges stem from sex acts with three minors while Fietek was a teacher and acting in a position of authority,” the release said.

Jefferson Fietek, 47, pleaded guilty Thursday in Anoka County District Court to three felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual assault, according to a press release from the Anoka County Attorney’s office.

A former Emerson College professor will spend 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing teenage boys in Minnesota, where he was a middle school theater teacher, authorities said.

As part of a plea agreement, Fietek will be sentenced to 360 months in prison, or 30 years, the maximum sentence for a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, the county attorney’s office said.

Fietek was a performing arts professor at Emerson College until July 2020, when he was arrested at his Malden home for allegedly sexually assaulting four minors when he was a teacher at Anoka Middle School for the Arts, according to Boston.com.

Emerson at the time issued a statement saying Fietek was no longer employed at the college, and that the assaults took place before he was hired there, the website reported.

Emerson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Globe Saturday evening.

Fietek will also have to register as a predatory offender. He is due to be sentenced Nov. 17, prosecutors said.

He was originally charged with 10 felony counts of criminal sexual conduct, according to court records. The abuse occurred on five boys, who were ages 13 to 15, over a 10-year period spanning 2009 to 2019, the records show.

Fietek agreed to plead guilty to three counts, and the remaining counts are due to be dismissed at sentencing, prosecutors said.

As part of the agreement, “Fietek admitted to sexual acts with two other victims,” under questioning by an assistant county attorney in court on Thursday, the release said.

The plea agreement was “supported by each of Fietek’s victims,” the release said.

Jacob Tighe, one of Fietek’s victims, posted his gratitude for the plea deal on his Facebook page.

“We did it. All of you helped me put this monster behind bars and I can’t thank you enough,” Tighe said.

A spokesperson for Anoka Middle School for the Arts was not immediately available for comment

Diana Bravo can be reached at diana.bravo@globe.com.