Tropical storm warning issued for Cape Cod, South Coast as Henri strengthens to hurricane

The tropical storm warning for Cape Cod and the South Coast said those communities could see winds between 39 miles per hour and 70 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. A hurricane warning was put into effect for parts of Connecticut and southern Rhode Island, where meteorologists predict winds of 75 miles per hour with gusts of up to 80 miles per hour and up to 8 inches of rain. The weather service urged residents in southern New England to prepare for power outages.

The National Hurricane Center upgraded Henri to a hurricane Saturday morning and a tropical storm warning was issued for Cape Cod and the South Coast as meteorologists warned residents to brace for a dangerous storm surge, pounding rain, and flooding beginning late Saturday or early Sunday.

Henri is expected to make landfall near eastern Long Island with central and western Massachusetts and Connecticut facing the highest risk for inland flooding with more than 5 inches of rain expected, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm should weaken rapidly, however, as it heads into Connecticut on Sunday evening and slowly exits the region Monday. The main hazards include damaging winds, flooding rain, storm surge flooding, and possibly a tornado, according to the weather service.

The latest forecast marks a shift from earlier predictions as meteorologists determined Henri’s path was headed west and canceled the region’s hurricane watches early Saturday.

The threat of catastrophic damage prompted Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker on Friday to urge people to hunker down at home on Sunday, noting Henri could batter buildings, flood roads, and rip small boats from their moorings.

On Friday, as Henri whipped its way northward over the Atlantic, Baker warned that the storm could cause an estimated 300,000 power outages as it whirls through the state and could dump up to 10 inches of rain.

“If people don’t take this seriously, don’t understand the size and significance of this particular weather pattern, they could end up in a very bad spot,” a somber Baker said at a news conference Friday.

Forecasters expect winds to increase to around 30 miles per hour on the Cape and Islands Between 6 and 8 a.m. Sunday, with stronger winds reaching around 40 miles per hour on the western side of Martha’s Vineyard, according to William Babcock, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The worst of the storm will pass farther inland over Connecticut and up into Massachusetts, he said.

Forecasters said the strongest winds are expected to be east of the storm’s track, while the heaviest rains are expected to be west of it.

Baker warned people to cut short trips to the Cape and Islands and leave on Saturday, or find a way to stay put until Monday or Tuesday.

“The simple point here is we really would like everybody to be off the road at the height of the storm, which will probably last all day [Sunday] and through ... the early part of Monday,” Baker added.

Officials at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority are curtailing service on sections of the system where they expect the storm will make it too dangerous to operate.

Service on the Mattapan line and the D branch of the Green Line, and ferry service will be canceled Sunday with no alternative transportation provided, officials said. The rest of the T will operate on a reduced schedule Sunday and should be for “essential travel only,” said MBTA general manager Steve Poftak, who was among officials who joined Baker at the press conference.

He encouraged people to check mbta.com and MBTA social media feeds for more information.

Roads will likely be blocked in some areas by debris, downed power lines, and water.

“If you must travel this weekend, put your safety first,” said Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler. Turn around if you see water in the road, he said.

The officials said additional resources were being marshaled to deal with any problems on the MBTA and with power outages statewide. Up to 1,000 members of the National Guard will be at the ready to help with tasks such as high-water rescues and debris-clearing, Baker said.

And, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is already bringing in resources, including generators, tarps, food, and water.

People should start getting ready for the storm now, monitoring weather forecasts, preparing for flooding and power outages, and planning ahead in cases of specialized care needs that might be disrupted by the storm, said Patrick Carnevale, deputy director of the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. He suggested that people visit mass.gov/mema for preparedness tips.

“Finally,” Carnevale added, “this is really important: Be a good neighbor. Check on that person next to you, especially if you know that they might be in a difficult situation.”

Boston Acting Mayor Kim Janey urged residents to tie down outdoor items that could blow away, charge electronic devices, keep enough supplies on hand — and be ready to help others.

“And as always, be mindful of anyone in your community who may need assistance,” she said in a statement.

Officials to the north were also preparing for the storm on Friday.

“The state is putting every resource forward in our efforts to respond to Henri,” New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said in a statement. “Our top priority is keeping folks safe.”

Towns along the South Coast scrambled Friday to prepare.

Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan said he huddled with department heads to review their plans. Saw horses and signs were placed along some roads to allow a quicker response in case a road flooded and needed to be closed.

“We’ve got a couple of hot spots that don’t drain water that well, so we’re targeting those,” he said.

The city has also prepared an overflow homeless shelter at the Timao Center on Bay Street where water, blankets, and other supplies will be provided, the mayor said.

“You try to be smart and be prepared and then you wake up and [the storm] has shifted,” he said. “You have to be ready.”

For more information on how to prepare, the forecasters suggested people visit ready.gov, getagameplan.org, and redcross.org.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.