Henri becomes a hurricane, flooding expected in Conn., Western Mass.

As Henri approaches New England, we’re gathering the latest news here to keep readers informed. Check back for regular updates on the newest forecasts, maps, and more coverage of the severe weather headed our way.

Here’s the latest:

Henri strengthens into hurricane with arrival in New England expected Sunday — 11:20 a.m.

Globe Staff

Henri was upgraded to a hurricane Saturday morning, the National Hurricane Center said, and is moving toward the southern New England coast. It is expected to arrive Sunday and is forecast to pound Connecticut and parts of Western Massachusetts with flooding and dangerous winds that could lead to widespread power outages.

Extensive flooding is expected in Conn., Western Mass; Greater Boston should be spared the worst of Henri — 9:28 a.m.

By Dave Epstein, Globe correspondent

Henri is expected to bring heavy rain and winds to Connecticut, Western Massachusetts, and Western New York. Rhode Island and Central Massachusetts will also see impacts.

Tropical Storm Henri is forecast to become a minimal hurricane before reaching landfall somewhere in eastern Long Island on Sunday and then crossing into Connecticut. But the track of this storm may wobble farther east or west of the current trajectory.

As of now, most of eastern Massachusetts will miss the heaviest rain. If the storm moves farther east, then the heavier rain could make it into Central Massachusetts and create flooding issues. On Saturday morning, there was some guidance that the storm may come much closer to Block Island. If this scenario does play out, the heavier rain will move into Central Mass. and we would see much stronger wind here as well.

Maps: What to expect from Tropical Storm Henri — 6:33 a.m.

By Maria Elena Little Endara, Globe correspondent, and Brittany Bowker, Globe staff

Forecasters are keeping an eye on the path of Tropical Storm Henri, which is expected to strengthen to a hurricane as it approaches southern New England this weekend.

Here are the latest maps showing the path of the storm.

Hurricane watches dropped across Cape and Islands as Henri nears — 5:43 a.m.

By Brittany Bowker, Globe staff

Tropical Storm Henri, gathering strength as it takes aim at New England, is expected to make landfall as a hurricane Sunday and pound parts of inland Massachusetts with flooding and dangerous winds that could lead to widespread power outages. But the region’s hurricane watches were canceled early Saturday as the expected path of the storm shifts west, according to the National Weather Service.

Henri is still forecast to make impact Sunday into Monday, but the hurricane watch was canceled in Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties. A tropical storm warning is still in effect for southeastern Massachusetts and Martha’s Vineyard, and a surge storm warning is in effect for Cape Cod and Nantucket. Flood watches were issued for parts of central and all of western Massachusetts.

Friday, August 20, 2021

Here’s what we know (right now) about Tropical Storm Henri — and what we might expect — 9:55 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe staff

Tropical Storm Henri is expected to hit New England this weekend, potentially strengthening into a hurricane before it arrives and bringing to Massachusetts damaging winds, rain, and storm surges along the coast.

Henri is expected to bring up to 8 inches of rain and winds as strong as 50 miles per hour to Massachusetts, prompting state officials to warn of power outages that could affect up to 300,000 residents. State officials have canceled some MBTA service and urged people to stay inside on Sunday.

Here are answers to some questions about what we know so far — and what we might expect as the storm approaches the region in the coming days. Forecasters warned that the storm’s path is likely to change.

Tropical Storm Henri is approaching. Here are 6 ways to prepare — 3:44 p.m.

By Emily Sweeney

Forecasters say Tropical Storm Henri could strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches New England this weekend, which means residents should be ready for high winds, heavy rain, large waves, and storm surge. Here’s what you can do to prepare and stay safe.

Baker urges people to stay home Sunday due to Tropical Storm Henri, warns of up to 300,000 power outages — 12:41 p.m.

By Travis Andersen and Martin Finucane, Globe staff

With the dangerous Tropical Storm Henri approaching the region, Governor Charlie Baker on Friday urged people to stay home when the storm hits on Sunday. The MBTA is expected to cancel some service that day, and Baker said up to 1,000 members of the National Guard will be available to assist with any rescues, debris clearing, and other issues.

Hurricane watches issued for southeastern Massachusetts, parts of Rhode Island as Henri approaches — 5:31 a.m.

By Brittany Bowker and John R. Ellement, Globe staff

The National Weather Service issued hurricane watches early Friday morning for portions of southeastern Massachusetts, as well as Rhode Island, as Tropical Storm Henri approaches New England. Nearly all track models now show Henri’s center reaching the coast of southern New England and strengthening over the next two days, likely to become a hurricane by Saturday, forecasters said.

Thursday, August 19, 2021

Henri could affect the New England coast this weekend. Here’s what to know — 11:37 a.m.

By Dave Epstein, Globe correspondent

It’ll be a damp, humid afternoon Thursday before we turn to the next weather system approaching New England: Tropical Storm Henri.

Remnants of Fred brought tropical downpours to much of Southern New England Thursday morning with some localized flooding especially west of Worcester. This system will continue to move off towards the Northeast during the afternoon leaving us in a bit of a lull for the rest of the day. Humidity levels will be quite high making it feel rather tropical.

The relatively tranquil weather with highs in the 80s will continue through Saturday before things go downhill on Sunday as the next tropical system named Henri approaches.

