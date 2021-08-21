Retired airline attendant starts 220-mile trek to from Boston to Ground Zero in honor of fallen flight attendants on 9/11

Reeling from the loss of his fellow crew members, Veneto turned to drugs and struggled with addiction for over a decade, he said.

Paul “Paulie” Veneto, 62, was a United Airlines flight attendant when terrorists hijacked four planes and killed about 3,000 people 20 years ago next month. Two of those planes, United Flight 175 and American Airlines Flight 11, took off from Logan and crashed into the World Trade Center.

A retired flight attendant left Logan Airport Saturday pushing an airline beverage cart with a 220-mile journey ahead. His mission: walk from Boston to Ground Zero in New York City to honor the flight crew members who perished on September 11, 2001.

“That day sent me into a tailspin of opiate addiction that almost cost me my life,” Veneto said in a statement. “After almost 15 years of numbing myself out from the thoughts of that day, I have finally been freed from addiction.”

Now, almost six years after becoming sober, Veneto is using the walk to raise money for the crew members’ families.

Veneto will push the cart, which is decorated with photos of the crew members who died on 9/11, through Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York. He plans to reach Ground Zero, the name given to the area where the planes struck the Twin Towers, by Sept. 10.

The next day, he will attend a memorial service at the site to honor the victims and mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks. “I want the public to understand that under those conditions that morning, what those crew members did, nobody could have trained for. They really need to be recognized as heroes,” Veneto said. “They were the very first First Responders.”

Veneto will also donate the money he is raising to Tuesday’s Children, which supports families who have been the victims of terrorism, mass violence, or military conflict. He will also donate to Power Forward, a nonprofit started by his close friend, former NHL player Kevin Stevens, that raises awareness around addiction. Stevens has waged his own personal battle against addiction.

“This shows how deeply affected we were as a nation by 9/11. It was 20 years ago now, but for the families that were affected, it still feels like yesterday,” Donna Melia, a volunteer for Power Forward said. “But it also shows what people are capable of by overcoming addiction. His journey represents so many things.”

Veneto reached Copley Square with his beverage cart and small group of supporters by 5 p.m. Saturday after leaving from a push-off ceremony at Logan in the morning.

Even though Hurricane Henri will dump heavy rains and high windson the state Sunday, that won’t stop Veneto. Kelli Wilson, cofounder of Power Forward and Stevens’ sister, said Veneto has stocked up on rain gear and likely won’t slow down, since he will not be traveling through the areas that will be hit worst by the storm.

Wilson said Veneto hopes to travel about 15 miles a day while pushing the cart, which weighs between 75 and 100 pounds. She said supporters can stay updated on his journey at pauliespush.com.

“If you look at Paulie’s journey, September 11 is six days away from his anniversary of sobriety,” Wilson said. “I think he will help people see that there is always hope.”

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.