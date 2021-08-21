Shark sighting temporarily closes Nauset, Head of the Meadow beaches to swimmers Saturday

Great white shark sightings temporarily closed the water at Nauset Beach in Orleans and Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro Saturday, according to a report from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.
A no-swimming order at Head of the Meadow Beach lasted until 2:34 p.m., one hour after a shark was seen swimming near the beach, according to the app. A shark at Nauset Beach was spotted at 11:30 a.m., closing the water to swimmers there until 12:30 p.m..
An alert from the conservancy said three sharks that were 9 to 12 feet long and one that spanned more than 16 feet were also seen near Nauset Beach shortly after 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Twenty shark sightings were reported off the coast of Cape Cod this week. Most of those sightings were near Chatham, including one where three sharks were seen traveling together about 75 to 100 yards off of the southern edge of Nauset Drive Friday morning, according to the app.
Two sharks were also spotted near each other about a mile outside of the southern inlet to Chatham’s harbor Friday afternoon, according to the app.
