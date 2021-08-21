Shark sighting temporarily closes Nauset, Head of the Meadow beaches to swimmers Saturday

Great white shark sightings temporarily closed the water at Nauset Beach in Orleans and Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro Saturday, according to a report from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

A no-swimming order at Head of the Meadow Beach lasted until 2:34 p.m., one hour after a shark was seen swimming near the beach, according to the app. A shark at Nauset Beach was spotted at 11:30 a.m., closing the water to swimmers there until 12:30 p.m..

An alert from the conservancy said three sharks that were 9 to 12 feet long and one that spanned more than 16 feet were also seen near Nauset Beach shortly after 8:30 a.m. Friday.