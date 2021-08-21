Some businesses in historic Watch Hill, R.I. board up

In the coastal village of Watch Hill, near Westerly – Rhode Island’s westernmost city – some business owners are tying down loose items and boarding up their doors and windows.
Others, mainly tourists, were at the beach or enjoying dinner, not far from where a plaque memorializes 15 people who lost their lives in the hurricane of 1938.
Mike Lachapelle, owner of Lachapelle Painting in Westerly, said he was boarding up the first of five small businesses in Watch Hill.
“It’s supposed to be category 1 so we are just getting ready,” Lachapelle said. “Batten down the hatches. Some are taking it seriously, some tourists aren’t.”
Things like picnic tables and patio umbrellas were being secured so they don’t wind up missiles in Henri’s 75-plus mph winds.
“Something like Sandy hit and we weren’t expecting that much damage,” said Lachapelle of previous lessons. “It was years of recovery. Hopefully, it’s not Sandy.”
The Westerly native is concerned that damage to buildings and businesses could hurt the economy of Watch Hill.
