Some businesses in historic Watch Hill, R.I. board up

In the coastal village of Watch Hill, near Westerly – Rhode Island’s westernmost city – some business owners are tying down loose items and boarding up their doors and windows.

Others, mainly tourists, were at the beach or enjoying dinner, not far from where a plaque memorializes 15 people who lost their lives in the hurricane of 1938.

Mike Lachapelle, owner of Lachapelle Painting in Westerly, said he was boarding up the first of five small businesses in Watch Hill.