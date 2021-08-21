This Florida couple sailed from St. Petersburg to Mass. to avoid hurricanes. Then came Hurricane Henri

“We are two Florida girls who wanted to get away from Florida,” O’Brien said. “Now we’re in Boston, and a hurricane is coming for us.”

But Saturday, with their sailboat battened down in a Boston marina, they were feeling just a bit chagrined that — of all things — a hurricane chased them into New England.

When Sara O’Brien and Vanessa Goodrum set sail from St. Petersburg for Cape Cod in April, they hoped to have an adventure at sea — and escape Florida’s heat and its tropical storm system.

The region was bracing Saturday for the arrival of Henri, which if it reaches Massachusetts as a hurricane, would become the first one to make landfall in the state in 30 years — since Hurricane Bob in 1991.

Advertisement

Governor Charlie Baker, said in a Saturday afternoon press conference that the state would likely avoid a direct hit from the storm, but it is expected to experience flooding and widespread power outages Sunday into Monday morning.

While the state awaited Henri’s arrival, O’Brien and Goodrum were among boat owners on Boston Harbor making preparations. They said they are taking no chances ahead of the storm’s arrival.

“We’re taking the threat very seriously,” Goodrum said.

Waiting out a tropical storm in Boston wasn’t part of the trip they envisioned more than a year ago, when the two first began planning their trek along the nation’s eastern seaboard.

Or, as Goodrum said, “I was looking forward to avoiding hurricane season. There’s your punchline right there.”

O’Brien, 40, who is a Pittsfield native, and Goodrum, 49, began planning their trip in June 2020, amid the pandemic restrictions.

Goodrum, who is from western North Carolina, is an experienced sailor and had been daydreaming of taking longer trips on her Pearson 385 sailboat named Good Stories.

Advertisement

Her name, she points out, is a fitting one for a sailor.

“I’m destined for this life,” she said.

This is O’Brien’s first long sailing trip, while Goodrum has owned two sailboats and has experience sailing around Florida and in the Gulf of Mexico.

But this trip north has been different.

“This is an epic journey,” Goodrum said.

Goodrum handed items to O’Brien to secure below deck so wind doesn’t blow them off of their boat “Good Stories" Saturday. Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

The couple set out from St. Petersburg in April, making stops in Florida, before moving on to Georgia, up the Carolinas, to Virginia and Maryland, then New England. They made it to Massachusetts in early August, visiting New Bedford, Scituate, and Plymouth before reaching Boston less than a week ago.

O’Brien and Goodrum both have ties with the Poynter Institute, a journalism school in St. Petersburg. O’Brien left her job as a multimedia designer there in order to take the boat trip, while Goodrum switched from a full-time role as a web developer at Poynter to being a part-time contractor for the school.

O’Brien has been posting a running commentary about their trip on Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube with their social media channels dubbed “2 Women Sailing.”

A star of their social media channels has been their cat, Whip, who appears acclimated to the sailor’s life.

“He’s salty now, he’s been cruising the trip as long as we have,” Goodrum said.

Whip the cat watched as O’Brien climbed above deck on the sailboat "Good Stories" Saturday. Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

Stormy weather has affected other sections of their trip, stretching out their stays in several places up the coast, Goodrum said.

Throughout their journey, Goodrum kept close track of the weather. As Henri approached from the south, they began making safety plans. They originally hoped to find a mooring at a harbor island, but as the storm got closer Friday, they became more concerned and decided to move into a marina in Boston.

Advertisement

They praised the officials at Boston Waterboat Marina for finding an available dock as many other boaters sought safe harbor as well.

“We’re very grateful the dockmaster got us in here,” Goodrum said.

They were planning to remain onboard their sailboat overnight Saturday and Sunday, though they’ll seek refuge on dry land if conditions are worse than expected. Between their haven, and the storm’s westward track, they believe they’re going to be OK, Goodrum said. But they are not dismissing the weather system’s power.

They spent part of the morning preparing the boat for the storm, taking steps to help prevent pouring rain from getting inside, and locking down anything that could batter their boat in strong wind.

The sails have been taken down, and the dodger — essentially the boat’s windshield — was removed. The boat’s dingy was moved onto the boat and fastened upside down onto the foredeck, Goodrum said. And they are using every dock line they have to tie up to the marina’s dock.

While it took more than four months to reach Massachusetts, the journey home to Florida will likely take longer, since they’ll proceed carefully with the threat of other tropical storms.

“Of course, we wanted a grand adventure. It’s been a lot harder on so many levels, but we are still just taking it a day at a time,” O’Brien said.

Advertisement

That said, it would be very OK with them if the weather wouldn’t try to make history again during their trip.

“The fact that you guys haven’t had a storm [make landfall] in 30 years since Hurricane Bob in ‘91,” Goodrum said, “it’s like, come on, man.”

Goodrum, right, and O’Brien of St. Petersburg, Fla., secured their boat “Good Stories” ahead of Hurricane Henri Saturday at the Boston Waterboat Marina. Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.