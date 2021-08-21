‘This isn’t just coastal communities that are impacted, but the entire state,’ R.I. Emergency Management Agency says

The projected track of the storm had lurched to the west of Rhode Island, but even if it doesn’t make a direct hit, Rhode Island would be on the side with the strongest wind, and would see significant damages, emergency planners said.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Islanders should finish preparations for Hurricane Henri Saturday, then hunker down as the category 1 storm brings damaging winds, flooding, storm surge, extended power outages, and heavy rain to the region, state officials warned.

“This is an ever-evolving situation,” Marc Pappas, the director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency, said at a briefing at the agency’s headquarters Saturday afternoon. “I want to emphasize this isn’t just coastal communities that are impacted but the entire state.”

Gov. Daniel McKee urged Rhode Islanders to “stay at home and stay safe” starting at midnight, and not leave again until Monday morning.

“Now is the time to prepare,” McKee said.

McKee said he’d spoken earlier with President Biden about federal resources, both before and after the storm, which would be the first hurricane in Rhode Island in three decades.

Already, though, the state police said they have noticed traffic jams with motorists heading the wrong way: south. They should instead be headed north, out of South County shore towns.

Col. James Manni, superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police, said he’d spoken with local chiefs about restricting roads in towns along the coast to residents only to make room for fire, police and rescue crews.

National Grid, meanwhile, said power outages could be widespread and long lasting. Trees are filled with leaves right now, threatening power lines if they fall in high winds. Terence Sobolewski, president of National Grid Rhode Island, said restoration efforts will be a “multi-day event.”

Meanwhile, the Rhode Island chapter of the Red Cross was opening five local shelters at 8 p.m. Saturday for anyone who needs a safe place to shelter from the storm. Masks will be required at all times

The shelters are Providence Career and Technical Academy, Pilgrim High School in Warwick, South Kingstown High School, McCourt Middle School in Warwick and Gaudet Middle School in Middletown. That was a shift from the shelters announced Friday, so Red Cross officials said people should check what’s available before leaving.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.