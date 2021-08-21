Three teenagers shot early Saturday morning during party in Maynard

Three teenagers suffered serious injuries after being shot during a house party overnight in Maynard, according to police.
The shooting occurred at a party, “which grew beyond the number of expected guests,” at 2 Cindy Lane, the Maynard Police Department said in a statement.
Investigators did not know how many people attended the party, police said.
Officers were dispatched to the scene at 2:23 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found the teens, who are minors, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were given immediate aid before being transported to local hospitals, the release said. The injuries are serious, but not believed to be life-threatening.
Advertisement
No suspects have been identified, Maynard police said.
The Maynard Police Department is investigating this shooting along with the Massachusetts State Police, and police departments in Acton, Concord, and Sudbury.
No further information was immediately available Saturday afternoon.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.