Travelers take ferries between the Cape and the Islands, ahead of the approaching storm

The Horn family, of Gahanna, Ohio, ended their Nantucket vacation one day early so they could start their drive back to Ohio before Henri reaches New England.

With the threat of halted ferry service between the Cape and the Islands on Sunday, travelers picked a place to hunker down Saturday before the weather turned.

As the drawbridge opens boaters seek shelter from the approaching Hurricane Henri in Woods Hole, Mass. on Saturday.

“We decided to err on the cautious side,” Sue Horn said, as she helped her family gather their luggage near the Hy-Line Ferry in Hyannis.

Andrea Schaut, 61, of Rockport, also returned to the mainland Saturday afternoon from her summer home on Nantucket.

“We’ve got everything hunkered down in Nantucket, so we wanted to make sure everything was well-taken care of” in Rockport, she said.

Advertisement

Others, meanwhile, were headed in the other direction. Ann Colgove and Larry Smith, who live year-round on Nantucket, took the Hy-Line ferry back from a vacation in Vermont Saturday afternoon.

The couple beat the inclement weather back to the island, but their car didn’t. They were originally scheduled to ride the 8 o’clock Steamship Authority ferry Sunday morning, but bailed after they saw the forecast. Now the plan is for their car to be carried over once the weather clears, but getting that in place proved difficult.

“Every time we called the Steamship Authority, the lines were busy,” Smith said.

Still, the couple didn’t have any gripes about their travel logistics.

“It’s just part of living on an island, you just learn to accept it,” Smith said.

In Falmouth, Marianna and Thomas Silverman also adopted a glass-half-full attitude towards their upcoming vacation while awaiting the Martha’s Vineyard ferry.

“We figure Sunday’s going to be a rainout,” Thomas Silverman said, “and then the rest of the week looks good.”