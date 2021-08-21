Two charged with kidnapping after leaving 4-day-old baby at sub shop in Worcester

Kassidy Lauziere-Cuevas, 19, of Millbury, and Daquan Jefferson, 23, of Worcester, were arrested and charged with kidnapping and reckless endangerment of a child, police said.

The newborn was reunited with her mother “safe and unharmed” a couple of hours later, Worcester police said in a statement Saturday.

A 4-day-old baby girl missing for several hours Saturday in Worcester was found safe at a sub shop and two people were charged with kidnapping her, police said.

Officers went to a Gulf station at 590 Southbridge St. at about 9:15 a.m. after they received a report of a woman whose child was missing, police said.

Police discovered that the woman had been talking with an acquaintance, later identified as Lauziere-Cuevas, on Facebook and they had not previously met in person, according to the statement. She had offered to pick the woman up for coffee on Saturday, police said.

Lauziere-Cuevas picked up the woman and her newborn, police said, and they all stopped at the gas station. Police said that the mother went inside the station and Lauziere-Cuevas drove off with the baby still inside the car. The mother was able to flag down a campus police officer at the College of the Holy Cross when she left the store.

That officer reached out to Worcester police, and the department began an intensive search, using “communication with the public, area police departments, and use of the reverse 911 system,” according to the statement.

Lauziere-Cuevas’s car was later located empty in Shrewsbury by Shrewsbury police at about 10:10 a.m., police said.

Worcester police said they learned during the search that Lauziere-Cuevas might have been with a man and the newborn in the Lincoln Street area in Worcester. The man was identified by police as Jefferson.

Police received a report that a man had left the baby with someone who was uninvolved with the incident at the Subway sandwich shop at 490 Lincoln St., according to the statement.

“The citizen at Subway called, and officers responded and the mother was reunited with her child, who appeared to be safe and unharmed,” police said.

Lauziere-Cuevas and Jefferson were arrested in the area of the nearby Wendy’s on Lincoln Street after officers received information that they were there, police said.

Both are set to be arraigned in district court.

