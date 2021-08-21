‘You can definitely feel it’: Surfers take to the waves in R.I. as Hurricane Henri approaches

“The waves just kept getting better, the longer we were out there,” said McCarty, who went out Friday and was back again Saturday afternoon, scoping out the situation. “I was late for dinner. I said, screw it. It’s better to be out here.”

Rachel McCarty went to Conant Avenue in Point Judith with her surfboard on top of her Subaru, whose license plate is “SURFY.”

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. -- Surfers took to the waves Saturday afternoon as Hurricane Henri approached the region, taking advantage of stormy swells and still-sunny weather before they hunkered down for its closer approach.

As the hurricane gets even closer, though, the waves will get too aggressive for even more experienced surfers -- for the types of people who have “SURFY” as their license plate. It’s the only time we might get waves on par with places like California and Hawaii. But it’s a very poor time for beginners to try to get out there, especially with rip currents.

“The waves can escalate quickly,” McCarty said.

Advertisement

If some people do try to surf on Sunday, Liam Bannon, of Smithfield, will not be one of them. The waves Saturday were good enough: Bigger waves that you can ride for longer, and that drop you down more.

“You can definitely feel it,” said Bannon, who had just come in after surfing off Conant Avenue in Point Judith.

For Kim Haxton, who’s from Matunuck, the conditions were pretty ideal.

“Right now it’s super cushy,” she said. “You get the swell from the hurricane, but you don’t get the rip currents yet.”

Just south of Conant Avenue, dozens of people at Rose Nulman Park watched as dozens more surfed the water, little dots the color of wet suits -- and also some shirtless dots, too, like Brenda Harris’ husband, Michael.

“I call him Rambo,” Brenda said as she watched.

Advertisement

Michael -- err, Rambo -- is 63 years old, and he has been surfing for 50 years, Brenda said. It has become a big part of their relationship: They honeymooned in Hawaii. For his 60th birthday she got him a mockup of a surfing magazine that superimposed his face on an article about the top 10 surfers in the world. She also got him a new surfboard.

Whether he’s a world-class surfer or not, Michael Harris was definitely able to get up after a few tries and ride a wave.

Brenda clapped, then called out: “Rambo!”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.