Some Vermont clubs to require proof of vaccination for entry

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Some Vermont entertainment venues are asking visitors for proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to attend events.

Higher Ground in South Burlington and the Vermont Comedy Club in Burlington have announced such policies, and the coffee house, bar and music venue Radio Bean and the bar Three Needs, both in Burlington, enacted similar plans earlier this month, the Burlington Free Press reported.

Higher Ground is reopening on Tuesday for the first time in nearly 18 months.