Some Vermont clubs to require proof of vaccination for entry

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Some Vermont entertainment venues are asking visitors for proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to attend events.
Higher Ground in South Burlington and the Vermont Comedy Club in Burlington have announced such policies, and the coffee house, bar and music venue Radio Bean and the bar Three Needs, both in Burlington, enacted similar plans earlier this month, the Burlington Free Press reported.
Higher Ground is reopening on Tuesday for the first time in nearly 18 months.
“Effective immediately, all patrons attending events at the live music venue will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test from the past 72 hours, along with a matching photo ID,” according to a statement from the night spot last week. “Proof of vaccination can be a physical vaccine card or a photo of a card.”
Higher Ground founder and co-owner Alex Crothers said the safety of patrons, staff and artists is the top priority.
“With the delta variant on the rise it’s become clear that this is an important safety measure to the touring artists who move from town to town every night. We hope this policy is short-lived,” he said.
The venue said also it has installed an indoor air purification system to treat airborne viruses, bacteria and allergens.