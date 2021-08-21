Chris Sale cruises in victory over Rangers as Sox ace continues to re-establish himself

After the lefthander cruised through the first three innings against Texas — albeit while working to find his mechanics — Sale labored in the fourth and fifth innings, getting just one swing-and-miss on his final 23 pitches. Manager Alex Cora elected to lift Sale after just five innings and 71 pitches, a reminder of the Red Sox’ efforts to protect their once and (they hope) future ace.

Against a woeful Rangers lineup on Friday night, Sale looked like a pitcher who is still feeling his way back from Tommy John surgery. He averaged 92.0 miles per hour on his four-seam fastball — his seventh-lowest average fastball velocity in any start of his career. He didn’t get a single swing-and-miss on his slider, with the pitch lacking its signature bite.

Advertisement

And yet, for all of those things that Chris Sale was not, there is something to be said for taking stock of who he already is. On Friday, Sale worked through five scoreless innings, allowing five hits (four singles and a double) and a walk while striking out five Rangers in a 6-0 Red Sox victory at Fenway Park.

“That was what we needed tonight. He set the tone. He was a stopper,” said shortstop Xander Bogaerts. “The [velocity] is not where it was. … But his stuff is definitely nasty, still. Just his presence on the mound, no matter how hard he’s throwing, it kind of gets you a little shaky as a hitter.”

In his first two big league outings since his return from Tommy John surgery, Sale (2-0, 0.90 ERA) has allowed two runs in 10 innings with one walk and 13 strikeouts. Granted, those outings have come against the Orioles and Rangers — the two worst teams (by far) in the American League, with lineups that are comparable to those he faced in his two Triple-A rehab starts.

Advertisement

The Rangers are averaging a shockingly low 2.7 runs per game since the All-Star break. They are the worst offense in baseball, and there’s not a close second.

Still, the Sox have been thrilled with what Sale has provided in his first two big league starts in two full years. They’ve won both games handily, with Friday — coming off a dismal three-game sweep at the hands of the Yankees — coming at a particularly critical time.

“Obviously we didn’t play well in New York. That series got away from us. To be able to come here, post up, get us on the right track, that’s everything,” said Sale. “That’s my job. That’s what I’m supposed to do.”

To this point, Sale’s success has come chiefly on the strength of his four-seam fastball and a changeup he’s used to disrupt his opponents in their timing of it. His slider — which looked outstanding at times during his five-start minor league rehab assignment — has yet to make an appearance.

“That’s one of my tools I’m still sharpening,” said Sale. “It will get there.”

He’s thrown his fastball mostly in the low-90s, flashing an occasional 95 or 96. As Bogaerts acknowledged, this isn’t who Sale has been.

Yet in many ways, the missing pieces of Sale’s game are what is so promising for the Sox about what he’s already doing. He’s competing successfully in the big leagues, even as he continues to re-establish himself.

Advertisement

“There’s more in the tank, we know that,” said Cora, who said that he was going to have Sale return to the mound for the sixth inning before a three-run Red Sox fifth inning turned a competitive 2-0 game into a 5-0 blowout. “He’s going to keep getting better. … We’re very pleased where he’s at. We know at one point we’re going to let him go and he will contribute.”

The fourth inning offered an intriguing glimpse of Sale’s ability to stomp on the gas pedal. The Rangers put runners on the corners with one out in an inning where Sale was working at roughly 90 mph with his fastball. But after a Yonny Hernandez push bunt resulted in a second out on runner interference (DH Yohel Pozo barreled into Sox second baseman Kiké Hernández as he attempted to field the ball), Sale ditched the restrictor plate.

He threw six straight fastballs to outfielder Jason Martin, steadily bumping up the velocity to 94, 95, and finally 96 mph. Martin actually ripped the final pitch — a hard liner that found the glove of J.D. Martinez in left to end the inning. But the fact that Sale had more velocity in reserve offered an important sign of his ability to seek more from his arsenal in high-intensity situations.

“My wheels are always turning. I’m obviously always competing,” said Sale. “When guys get on base, you’ve got to kind of step it up a little bit.”

Advertisement

For the 32-year-old, Friday marked another step forward — yet he chose not to declare the outing satisfying. He noted both his desire to work deeper into games, and his expectation of a better mix that will come with time, as he looks to improve upon the performances that have been successful (both wins) yet not to the standards he’s set.

“I’m definitely appreciative of where I’m at, but satisfaction can be a slippery slope in sports and especially in this game. I kind of choose to stay away from that. If you’re satisfied, you’re not trying to get better,” said Sale. “To be honest with you, I’m never satisfied.”

In such a proclamation, as the Red Sox look to re-establish themselves in the pennant race, the Red Sox see grounds for hope.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.