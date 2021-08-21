Game 125: Rangers at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

Eduardo Rodriguez is on the hill for the Sox, entering the weekend pitching his strongest month of the season - the lefthander is 2-0 with a 1.10 ERA in three starts in August, striking out 24 batters in 16 ⅓ innings while walking only eight.

Having notched a fairly straightforward win over the Rangers on Friday , the Red Sox return to Fenway on Saturday night hoping for more of the same.

Jordan Lyles will throw for Texas, the journeyman starter having a much less successful month than his opposite number. The righthander is 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in August, allowing 17 earned runs in 17 innings thus far.

Advertisement

Lineups

RANGERS (42-80): TBA

Pitching: RHP Jordan Lyles (5-10, 5.55 ERA)

RED SOX (70-54): TBA

Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (9-6, 4.97 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Rangers vs. Rodriguez: García 0-2, Kiner-Falefa 4-10, Lowe 1-2, Solak 2-6, Trevino 1-5

Red Sox vs. Lyles: Bogaerts 0-2, Dalbec 0-2, Devers 1-2, Hernández 0-0, Martinez 1-3, Renfroe 1-6, Schwarber 2-6, Shaw 0-2, Verdugo 0-3, Vázquez 2-2

Stat of the day: Friday’s shutout was just the Sox’ fifth of the year, tied for 20th in the majors.

Notes: In Friday’s 6-0 win, Boston scored more runs than it did during the entirety of its three-game sweep at the hands of the Yankees during the week ... The Red Sox have won 10 of Rodriguez’s past 15 starts, including when he held the Baltimore Orioles to one unearned run over six innings last time out ... Rodriguez is 3-0 with a 4.91 ERA in five career starts against the Rangers. He took a no-decision on May 1 in Arlington, Texas, allowing four runs over five innings ... The Rangers have dropped four straight and 13 of their past 16 as they look toward the finish line of a lost season. Texas is 14-46 on the road following Friday’s shutout loss ... Lifetime against the Red Sox, Lyles is 0-1 with an 8.56 ERA in three starts. He surrendered five runs over four innings in a no-decision vs. Boston pitching opposite Rodriguez in May ... The Sox enter Saturday 1 ½ games back of the Yankees in the wild card race and 5 ½ back of the Rays in the division.

Advertisement

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.