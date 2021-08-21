How the Yankees turned around their season

“Brutal!” said the headline on the back page of the New York Post the next day.

The Yankees were nine games out of first place in the American League East, 3½ games behind in the wild-card race, and only four games above .500 after losing three of four games at Fenway Park in late July.

Owner Hal Steinbrenner had voiced support for general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone earlier in the month, but the team was in a state of emergency.”

“We were under siege,” Cashman said.

With the trade deadline approaching, the season was on the line.

“We needed to turn things around,” said outfielder Brett Gardner, the team’s longest-tenured player. “You can’t keep saying there are a lot of games left. You have to start winning at some point.”

Advertisement

The Yankees did, taking 20 of the next 25, including a three-game sweep of the Red Sox this past week. They went into the weekend five games out of first place in the division and leading the wild card.

It took the Yankees only 21 days to pick up 9½ games on the Sox, who were speeding in the opposite direction and fell into third place.

“I feel like they’re really focused,” Boone said of his players. “They’re playing with an urgency; they’re playing together. They’re enjoying playing with one and other.

“Add those all up and they’ve gotten some really good results.”

The Yankees regrouped in ways both familiar and unexpected.

Sluggers Joey Gallo (left) and Anthony Rizzo (right) have added much-needed lefty pop to the Yankees' lineup. Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Cashman was aggressive at the deadline, obtaining lefthanded hitters Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo to change the look of a lineup that was too righthanded.

“We played well going into the deadline after we got out of Boston and I felt we had to add,” Cashman said. “There was a lot we needed to do, more than I expected, frankly.

Advertisement

“You know the expression, ‘In for a penny, in for a pound?’ I was already in for a pound, so I added a penny.”

The Yankees have become a much tougher team to pitch against with Gallo and Rizzo balancing the lineup. They’ve also run more in recent weeks and forced the action offensively instead of waiting for home runs.

Giancarlo Stanton has a .935 OPS in August and is back to playing occasional games in the outfield, which helps Boone with lineup construction and getting more from Aaron Judge.

Rougned Odor showed he could play third base, which helped cover the loss of Gio Urshela to a hamstring strain. Utility player Tyler Wade became a more frequent contributor, adding speed to the mix.

“We’re a lot deeper than we were a month ago,” Cashman said.

The Yankees also landed lefthander Andrew Heaney from the Angels, lefthanded reliever Joely Rodriguez from the Rangers, and righthanded reliever Clay Holmes from the Pirates.

Heaney pitched poorly in three starts before beating the Red Sox on Wednesday.

The other piece was the farm system. The Yankees gave 23-year-old righthander Luis Gil his first career start on Aug. 2. He has worked 15⅔ scoreless innings over three games and struck out 18.

“We liked him, he’s one of our top guys. But he wasn’t destroying Triple A,” Cashman said. “But he responded.”

The only Yankees pitcher with a longer scoreless streak to start his career was Slow Joe Doyle, who rattled off 18 innings in 1906.

Advertisement

(In case you were wondering, and we know you were, he was called Slow Joe Doyle because he took a long time between pitches. He’d fit right in now.)

Bronx native Andrew Velazquez has been an unlikely contributor for the team he grew up rooting for. Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The Yankees also found unlikely contributors in players such as Andrew Velazquez, a 27-year-old Bronx native who played in the Arizona, Tampa Bay, Cleveland, and Baltimore organizations before landing with the Yankees as a minor league free agent.

He was called up on Aug. 9 when shortstop Gleyber Torres went on the injured list with a sprained left thumb and had seven hits, five runs, four RBIs, and two stolen bases in 11 games.

“He’s been great,” Boone said. “We were excited to bring him up. He endeared himself to our room in spring training. He can really play short, but he has the versatility to move around. You see the speed that he has.”

Velazquez, the son of a New York City police officer, grew up a Yankees fan and played high school ball at Fordham Prep, roughly 3½ miles from Yankee Stadium.

He has been staying with his parents since being called up.

“You come here and you want to be part of something,” Velazquez said. “You want to earn the respect of the guys in the locker room … it’s better than I could have imagined it, really.”

(By the way, current Fordham Prep shortstop, Carmelo Musacchia, has signed with Northeastern.)

Boone — “He’s a special one,” Cashman said — maintained his demeanor throughout the ups and downs. That also played a role.

Advertisement

“It’s looked different at times. We’ve needed all 26 guys,” Boone said. “If you’re going to be a really good team you have to have that. You’ve got to have the support guys and they’ve come up big for us.”

The schedule isn’t favorable. The Yankees have a nine-game trip starting Monday in Atlanta before going to Oakland and Anaheim. They close the season with three games at Fenway, three at Toronto, then three at home against Tampa Bay.

“This all means nothing if we don’t finish it off,” Cashman said. “That has to be the mind-set.”

PITCHING PLANS

Red Sox’ rotation finally seems set

With Chris Sale back on the mound, the Sox seem to have their settled rotation. Elise Amendola/Associated Press

For the first time in a month, Alex Cora isn’t getting daily questions about who’s in the rotation. The Red Sox are set with Chris Sale, Nate Eovaldi, Eduardo Rodriguez, Nick Pivetta, and occasional guest appearances from Tanner Houck.

Houck was optioned to Triple A on July 29, Aug. 8, Aug. 13, and Aug. 18 but hasn’t actually pitched for Worcester since July 10.

The Sox have used different forms of roster manipulation to keep Houck in the rotation but only on the roster for a limited time so they could use that spot for an extra reliever or position player.

With Houck starting twice, Sox starters had a 3.06 earned run average over 10 games starting on Aug. 10 with a healthy 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

That should have been good enough to make progress, but the Sox were 5-5 as the bullpen posted a 6.00 ERA and the lineup was held to three or fewer runs four times.

Advertisement

The Sox are hoping rotation stability will lead to success. That’s usually where it starts for a slumping team.

“Results apart, we’re in a better spot pitching-wise as a staff,” Cora said. “We do believe on a nightly basis these guys are going to give us a quality start, pretty similar to what we did early in the season. They were so consistent; they gave us a chance to score runs.

“Now we’ve got to score runs — and we will score runs. We know that. It’s a matter of putting everything together. As far as the [starting] pitching, it was a big question mark at one point during the season. I feel very comfortable.”

A few other observations about the Red Sox:

▪ Marwin Gonzalez hit .303 with a .907 OPS for the 2017 Astros but only .240 with a .687 OPS since. You don’t need Spenser and Hawk to figure out what happened there

The Sox designated Gonzalez for assignment this past week then released him after he posted a .567 OPS over 77 games.

Gonzalez has made $24 million since leaving the Astros after the ‘17 season.

▪ The Sox lead the majors with 34 outfield assists, six more than the second-place Rangers. They’re seventh in the majors with 16 defensive runs saved in the outfield but also second with 15 errors.

▪ In an entertaining appearance on Sean Casey’s podcast, Dustin Pedroia said he wanted to manage someday, but it wouldn’t be for at least 10 years, until his youngest son goes off to college.

Who can say what will happen that far down the road? But the Sox haven’t had an All-Star return to the team to manage since Johnny Pesky from 1963-64 unless you count the 16 games Pete Runnels managed in 1966.

Check out “The Mayor’s Office” for what was a fun listen.

▪ The important three-game series between the Red Sox and Yankees in the Bronx on Tuesday and Wednesday was attended by five writers from Boston representing four media outlets.

The Patriots practicing — practicing! — in Philadelphia at the same time drew 13 reporters representing 10 outlets, plus WBZ-TV.

The Patriots have been a bigger story than the Red Sox for years now, that’s nothing new. But it should concern the Sox that more than twice as many people were sent to cover the Patriots practicing as opposed to a Yankees series.

It also speaks to how the NFL has handled media availability since training camps opened. Multiple players are made available almost daily to take questions in person, and that will be the case during the season.

MLB is still incorporating Zoom for most interviews, although some teams now make their manager available in person before games. The Sox are not among them.

Reporters can speak to players on the field during batting practice, but postgame access is over Zoom and on some days that’s only the manager and two players.

In short, the NFL makes it worth the effort.

ETC.

Can Betts bust out?

The Dodgers are hoping to get the best out of Mookie Betts down the stretch as the star outfielder deals with hip trouble. Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Dodgers think they finally have their answer on Mookie Betts.

His season-long issues with injuries appear to be related to a bone spur in his right hip. He received a cortisone shot and has been working out pain-free for the first time in months and should be activated off the injured list by the end of this coming week after a brief rehab assignment.

“I feel normal now,” Betts told reporters. “I feel like I’m in spring training now.”

Betts has played only 87 games but is third on the team with 3.8 WAR. His return to health could change the dynamics of the National League West race.

Betts decided not to play in the All-Star Game, believing the time off would serve him better. But he played only three games after the break before going on the injured list with hip inflammation.

Betts returned on Aug. 1 and was 8 for 21 with three home runs before shutting it down again after five games, saying he was too sore to play without hurting the team.

The team now believes Betts can get through the season with cortisone and have the spur removed afterward.

Manager Dave Roberts said Betts has a new outlook about what he’s capable of.

“I haven’t seen him smile like that in quite some time,” Roberts said.

Betts has hit .277 with an .899 OPS despite his issues but has lacked his usual explosiveness on the bases and in the outfield. The Dodgers even used him at second base for three games earlier this month to cut down on how much he’d have to run defensively.

Extra bases

The Royals' Salvador Perez caught his 1,000th game this past week, only the fourth active player to do so. Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Kansas City stalwart Salvador Perez made his 1,000th appearance as a catcher this past week, joining Yadier Molina, Buster Posey, and Kurt Suzuki as the only active players with at least that many games behind the plate. The 39-year-old Molina, who has caught 2,078 games for the Cardinals, is discussing a one-year contract extension. Molina is fourth all time in games as a catcher. He trails Ivan Rodriguez (2,427), Carlton Fisk (2,226), and Bob Boone (2,225) … The Athletics honored the late Pedro Gomez with the Ron Bergman Award for Journalism. Gomez covered the team for the San Jose Mercury News and Sacramento Bee from 1990-97. Red Sox prospect Rio Gomez, one of Pedro’s sons, has been pitching well for Double A Portland. The lefthanded reliever had a streak of 15⅔ scoreless innings over 10 games that started on July 8. He allowed only nine hits, walked three, and struck out 15 in those games … The Mets are scheduled to play 14 doubleheaders, which would be the most since the Brewers had 12 in 1979 … Through Thursday, the Giants had nine players with at least 10 home runs but none with 20 … Rangers assistant GM Shiraz Rehman had what was described as a “mutual” parting of the ways with the team. His status in the baseball operations hierarchy fell when Chris Young came in as the general manager under Jon Daniels. Rehman is a former Sox intern who went to the Diamondbacks with Josh Byrnes in 2005 then to the Cubs with Theo Epstein in 2011 before moving to the Rangers in 2018 … The Diamondbacks, while very much a disappointment this season, were 15-15 coming out of the All-Star break. That included taking four of seven from the Padres and sweeping a three-game series from the Phillies. Arizona has 23 games remaining against contenders, including six with the Dodgers. With Madison Bumgarner pitching well (1.93 ERA in seven starts since July 16), the Diamondbacks will have an impact on several division races … It feels inevitable the Rays will leave Tropicana Field once their lease is up in 2027 and there will be the usual complaints about greed when that happens. But consider Tuesday night when the Rays had the best record in the American League and drew 4,795 fans. Sure, it was against Baltimore but you can’t get even 5,000 fans to watch one of the best teams in the game? The Rays play hard and have exciting young players. They deserve a market that will appreciate them. The Red Sox or Yankees would be horrified if they drew that for a spring training game … Through Friday only the Braves, Blue Jays, Indians, and Yankees had gone all season without a position player pitching … At 32, Drew Pomeranz has a 1.62 ERA and 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings over 47 games with the Padres the last two seasons. But he’ll miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery for a torn flexor tendon … The Little League Classic Game is Sunday between the Angels and Indians. It remains a good idea, playing a regular-season game in Williamsport, Pa., in conjunction with the Little League World Series. What’s a bad idea is charging $474.99 for an authentic jersey like the players will wear in the game. The replica jerseys are $134.99 and the authentic caps are $41. How about cutting kids a break on the price? … Mets GM Zack Scott went back to his roots and claimed Heath Hembree off waivers from the Reds. The Heater had an adjusted ERA of 123 with the Red Sox from 2014-20 but only 76 with the Phillies and Reds since. Hembree actually led Cincinnati with seven saves when he was designated for assignment … After a one-year absence, The Oldtime Baseball Game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday at St. Peter’s Field in Cambridge. Admission is free and it’s suggested fans bring a chair or blanket to watch from along the foul lines … A very happy birthday to Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, who is 82. October 2 will mark 38 years since he last played for the Red Sox, but you still see fans wearing his No. 8 jersey at Fenway Park and his infrequent appearances at the ballpark are special occasions. Yaz is ninth all time with 3,419 hits.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.