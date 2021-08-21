Hurricane Henri casts a dark cloud on Sunday’s Red Sox-Rangers series finale

Sox ownership has been in talks with Major League Baseball to determine the proper course of action. The Rangers don’t make another trip to Boston this season. And the most accommodating open date in their schedule is Sept. 27 at the end of a seven-game road trip through New York and Baltimore.

“As of now, I’m not sure,” Cora said. “I don’t know where we’re at, but obviously the chances are very slim.”

As Massachusetts braces for Hurricane Henri, the Red Sox have yet to announce their plans for Sunday’s series finale against the Rangers. But manager Alex Cora suggested that the game would likely be postponed.

Henri was upgraded to a hurricane Saturday by the National Hurricane Center. A tropical storm warning was issued for Cape Cod and the South Coast with winds expected to while between 39 and 70 miles per hour.

The last time a hurricane hit New England was 1991 when Hurricane Bob rushed in with winds reaching 138 miles per hour. The storm killed 17 people and caused $1.5 million of damage.

The storm hit Aug. 19, as Cleveland Indians were arriving to start a three-game series. The two teams didn’t play until Aug. 21.

The Sox were in a similar situation 10 years ago as Hurricane Irene moved up the East Coast and threatened to make landfall in New England. Sox management took the proactive measure of moving up the team’s Sunday series finale against the Oakland Athletics and playing a day-night double-header that Saturday.

However, coming off a stretch of 14 of 17 games on the road, players protested the decision. The Sox swept the doubleheader but lost 21 of their last 29 games.

Rehab complications

The weather will also complicate plans for several of the Sox working their way back from injuries after the Worcester Red Sox canceled Sunday’s Triple A game against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Polar Park.

Christian Arroyo took batting practice Saturday and was expected to play Sunday. Ryan Brasier was also scheduled to throw Sunday, while Darwinzon Hernandez was expected to throw a bullpen.

“Obviously, the weather, it looks like it’s going to be an issue the next two days,” Cora said. “So we’ll have to kind of scramble to see what we do . . . So we’ll figure out. But everybody’s progressing. Everybody’s feeling better. So we’ll keep moving forward.”

Connor Seabold on hold

Should the Red Sox need another starter to fill out the rotation, they could turn to Connor Seabold, who threw seven scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and allowed just one hit and one walk Saturday for the WooSox in a 2-0 victory against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Seabold (1-3, 3.73 ERA) was acquired a year ago by the Sox along with righthanded pitcher Nick Pivetta in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies for relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree and cash.

Seabold started the season on the injured list with right elbow inflammation. He made two rehab starts with the Florida Complex League Sox before returning to Worcester in July. In five starts prior to Saturday, he was 0-3 with a 4.81 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 24⅓ innings.

J.D. Martinez not far afield

J.D. Martinez was in the lineup in left field, giving him 26 appearances in the outfield this season.

His workload in the outfield had been gradually decreasing over his four years in Boston — from 57 games in 2018 to 38 in 2019 to 6 last season.

Cora joked that Martinez has been out there so much, he might call his agent, Scott Boras.

“He’s calling Scott right now, he wants to renew his contract, he wants to add some incentives in the outfield,” Cora joked.

Cora, of course, has tried to build in some incentive of his own. Martinez is a three-time Silver Slugger, twice as an outfielder (including 2018 with the Sox) and once as a DH.

“I keep telling him I’m trying to get him that Silver Slugger in the outfield like an ‘18, but he’s very realistic because he knows that the DH one, it has one name and if the name is of a pitcher, he’ll win that one.”

On the whole, Cora said, Martinez has been effective in the outfield and the job hasn’t taken a toll on his body.

“He’s doing well,” Cora said. “We stay in constant communication, we talk after the games, we talk in the morning and he’s moving well.

“If you put his whole season defensively overall, it’s been a solid one. You put him in a spot and he’ll give you full effort to make plays and he’s been very consistent at it.”

Snow Day for Chris Sale

When Calgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow celebrated his 40th birthday at Fenway Park with his wife, Kelsie, and their two children, 10-year-old son Cohen and 6-year-old daughter Willa, by his side as he delivered the first pitch earlier this month, he made an impression on Sox ace Chris Sale.

Snow, who also is a former Sox beat writer for the Boston Globe, was diagnosed with ALS in 2019. Doctors told him he had a year to live, but with the help of a clinical trial, he’s been able to defy odds.

Sale, who was 6 when lost his grandmother to ALS, was touched. He invited Snow back to Fenway for Friday’s game.

Snow shared some of their exchange Saturday via Twitter.

“I just wanted to meet to say thank you,” [Sale] told us. “You are literally changing the world. I just pitch. Do you mind if we get a picture? I’m going to send it to my mom. She is going to freak.”

Marcelo Mayer touches ‘em all

Marcelo Mayer, the No. 4 overall pick by the Sox in this year’s draft, hit his first professional home run, a three-run blast for the Florida Complex League Red Sox in an 11-5 win over the Twins. He went 2 for 6 with four RBIs. In seven games, Mayer is hitting .231 with five RBIs and five runs.





Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.