Insight and observations from an NFL training camp tour

The Jaguars were first on Monday, and I talked to Urban Meyer about the lessons he learned from Bill Belichick , and whether he can learn how to lose a few games without popping a blood vessel. On Tuesday and Wednesday I visited the Buccaneers, and I had a terrific interview with Rob Gronkowski , watched Tom Brady run sprints in 100-degree heat, and took in the joint practice with the Titans. The trip ended Thursday with a visit to Miami, where the Dolphins held a joint practice with the Falcons.

Every preseason I try to visit a few NFL camps that have interest to Patriots fans, and this year’s tour brought me to Florida, where I was able to catch up with five teams over four days.

Here are some observations and insights into the five teams:

Jaguars, Monday.

▪ The first thing that stands out is how Meyer conducts practice. This is not meant to be negative, but Meyer runs it like a college coach (which makes sense, since he spent 33 years in college football).

Meyer is very engaged at the beginning of practice — he greets every player as they walk onto the field, and during the early portions he walks around to every position group to provide tips. Meyer is used to having close relationships with his players and having to stay on top of his players to ensure that they are doing drills properly.

Compare his style to Belichick, who definitely does not greet his players on the practice field and often spends the first 30-40 minutes of practice doing his own thing — talking to the trainer, or cooking things up with Matt Patricia, or chatting with Tedy Bruschi or another guest.

▪ It was a hot and humid morning, only about 36 hours removed from the team’s Saturday preseason game against the Browns, and Meyer had the Jaguars in full pads and working on tackling. That’s a quicker turnaround than in the regular season, when players don’t practice until Wednesday following a Sunday game. It seems Meyer is trying to instill some toughness in his team.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick, has been splitting first-team reps with Gardner Minshew at Jaguars camp. John Raoux/Associated Press

▪ Most surprising: Practice wasn’t the Trevor Lawrence Show. You would think that as the No. 1 overall pick, Lawrence is guaranteed to be the Week 1 starter, and camp would be about getting him as much work as possible. But Lawrence has been splitting first-team work with Gardner Minshew, and on the day I visited Minshew got the bulk of reps while Lawrence was more of a spectator.

Former Dolphins and Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum said this past week that he could see Minshew as the Week 1 starter, and I don’t think it’s crazy. The Jaguars had significant offensive line issues that were exposed against the Browns, and it might behoove them to get those issues settled before sending the young franchise QB out there. The Bengals had shaky line play last year, and Joe Burrow suffered a nasty knee injury because of it.

I think the likeliest scenario still is Lawrence starting in Week 1, but it wouldn’t be unprecedented to sit him early in the season. Seven of the last nine QBs drafted No. 1 overall started in Week 1, but not Baker Mayfield (2018) or Jared Goff (2016).

▪ Finally, Monday’s practice was the final one for Tim Tebow before he was released. It was pretty obvious that Tebow was out of his element at tight end, running last on the depth chart and not contributing on special teams. Most noticeable was how timid Tebow looked when blocking and running. He used to drag SEC defenders up and down at Florida, but now at 34 years old he looks like he plays without power or passion.

I still thought Meyer would keep Tebow on the practice squad, because why not? You get 16 spots, it’s a minimum salary, and Tebow would bring some buzz to the Jaguars. But I think that viral video of Tebow trying to block in the Browns game sealed his fate. Meyer would have trouble maintaining credibility with his players if he kept Tebow.

Buccaneers, Tuesday and Wednesday.

▪ Tuesday was a lighter practice in shells, and Wednesday was a physical, full-padded practice against the Titans. Both practices lasted about 1 hour, 40 minutes, and the heat index cracked 100 each day. The Buccaneers have a veteran team and don’t need to wear out their players in August.

The heat is a blessing for the players because it helps them get in shape. But it’s also a curse because it makes it difficult to have crisp practices. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was ticked off at all of his team’s dropped passes on Wednesday, and Titans coach Mike Vrabel thought his team “sucked” on Thursday.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians (left) and Titans coach Mike Vrabel were less than thrilled with their teams' performances in the Florida heat. Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

I have never seen Gronkowski or Brady look so exhausted as they did after practice each day.

▪ Arians looks like the Pope as he scoots across the practice field in a golf cart with the Buccaneers’ paint scheme. Arians is the polar opposite of Meyer, hanging back during the first half of practice and letting his assistants run their units.

▪ It was interesting to watch Gronkowski warm up by himself while the Buccaneers did special teams drills early in practice. The Buccaneers don’t do full team stretching, and rather entrust every player to get ready on his own. I noticed that Gronkowski appeared diligent in his stretching routine and didn’t cut any corners.

▪ This is a pretty boring camp for the Buccaneers. They return about 48 of their 53 players from last year and don’t really have starting spots up for grabs. Training camp is about getting into shape, staying healthy, and rounding back into form from the end of last season.

▪ One way Arians said he is getting Gronkowski in shape is by making him perform back-to-back reps in practice. In passing drills, players will often come off for a play after running a deep route. But on Wednesday I watched Gronkowski come up incomplete on a deep crosser, hustle back to the huddle, then complete the same catch on the next play.

▪ After Tuesday’s practice, Brady and the quarterbacks ran sprints and rollouts for about 15 minutes under the watchful eye of Alex Guerrero. After Wednesday’s joint practice, Brady was the only QB to run. Thursday in Miami, I asked Falcons safety and former Patriot Duron Harmon about Brady running sprints.

“He is the hardest-working man that I’ve ever been around, and his success is not by coincidence,” Harmon said. “He sets the standard for the entire NFL, and I’m just happy I got to be with him.”

The addition of All-Pro wideout Julio Jones has brought some hype around the Titans. Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Titans, Wednesday.

▪ The Titans got a lot of hype when they acquired Julio Jones this summer, and they are tied for the ninth-best Super Bowl odds in the NFL. But I saw a team with major question marks on both sides of the football.

▪ On offense, while they added Jones, they lost three key pieces: tight end Jonnu Smith, receiver Corey Davis, and coordinator Arthur Smith, who got the Falcons’ head coaching job. Former Harvard tight end Anthony Firkser should be in line for a bigger role, but the Titans didn’t do much to replace Jonnu Smith. A team that led the league in two-tight-end personnel last year (35 percent) will probably have to reconfigure its offense around the receivers.

▪ The Titans, a top-five team in points and yards last year, are trying to have continuity under new offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who was the tight ends coach. But that hasn’t been easy with both star receivers — A.J. Brown and Jones — missing the last several weeks of practice. Jones never practiced much in Atlanta, but he had years of experience with Matt Ryan. Now that Jones is on a new team, can he instantly click with Ryan Tannehill without putting in much work together on the field?

“Just have to communicate and talk. That’s all we can really do,” Tannehill told me. “Even though they’re not able to be out here running, doing it themselves, we’ve got to learn from the tape and be on the same page.”

▪ The Titans also have a major question at right tackle after letting Jack Conklin walk in free agency last year and whiffing on first-round pick Isaiah Wilson, who was cut after just three snaps. They will try to piece it together this year with a couple of well-traveled veterans, Ty Sambrailo and Kendall Lamm.

▪ While the Titans’ offense generates the headlines, their fortunes this year will be determined by the defense. They were abysmal last year, finishing 24th in points allowed, 28th in yards, 32nd on third down, and 30th in the red zone. They couldn’t stop the run (4.5 yards per carry) and couldn’t sack the quarterback (19 in 16 games).

They made several changes: sinking $35 million guaranteed on former Steelers edge rusher Bud Dupree, replacing cornerback Malcolm Butler with Janoris Jenkins, and adding run defenders such as tackle Denico Autry and outside linebacker John Simon.

But Dupree also hasn’t been practicing much,as he returns from a torn ACL suffered in December. And Simon left Wednesday’s session early with a trainer. The Titans are fortunate that their opening schedule doesn’t seem too daunting — Cardinals, at Seahawks, Colts, at Jets, at Jaguars —because they’re not getting much practice with their full squad.

Dolphins, Thursday.

▪ Dolphins coach Brian Flores and Falcons coach Arthur Smith were not messing around. The teams practiced for 2 hours, 15 minutes on Wednesday and 2 hours, 20 minutes on Thursday in the 100-degree heat (compared with 1:40 for the Buccaneers and Titans).

▪ This season is all about seeing if Tua Tagovailoa can develop into a franchise quarterback, but Tagovailoa, like Tannehill, can’t get any work in with his top receivers. DeVante Parker and newcomer Will Fuller haven’t practiced in weeks, and Preston Williams just returned to practice on Thursday.

I saw the same thing out of Tagovailoa on Thursday that we saw from him last season — a lot of short passes. Tagovailoa only had six completions of more than 25 yards in 290 pass attempts last year (with a long of 35), and in Thursday’s practice he was throwing a lot of quick slants, drags, and outs.

Does this mean Tagovailoa won’t push the ball downfield more in 2021? No. Is it something to watch for? Absolutely.

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (left) is one of the rookies to watch this season. John Bazemore/Associated Press

Falcons, Thursday.

▪ This seems obvious, but watch out for rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, the No. 4 pick in the draft.

“Special talent,” Harmon said. “He’s 6-6, 255 [pounds]), and he’s running mid 4.4. Any time he runs you can see it that he’s just a freak of nature. And he’s always eager to get information to get better. I’m eager to see when he puts it together, what it looks like.”

▪ Arthur Smith comes from the same offensive family as Kyle Shanahan, who was Matt Ryan’s offensive coordinator in 2016 when he was named NFL MVP. Smith used to work under Matt LaFleur, who worked with Sean McVay, and both worked with Shanahan in Washington. Smith, as Titans offensive coordinator, helped turn Tannehill from a journeyman into a top-10 quarterback.

I asked Smith after practice how similar his scheme is to Shanahan’s, to see if Ryan could be in store for a big year in 2021.

“There are so many different versions,” Smith said. “We changed a lot in Tennessee when Matt [LaFleur] left, and Matt’s running something different Green Bay. There’s some principles and stuff like that, but it’s completely different. Now, do people run wide zone? Almost every offense in the league has a version of it. So I don’t know. Language gets mashed up depending on staff, you morph how you change calls.”

Smith said he has gotten more help from former coach Mike Mularkey, who last coached in 2019 but was Ryan’s first offensive coordinator from 2008-11.

▪ I followed up by asking how Ryan is getting comfortable in Smith’s offense.

“Well, it’s our offense,” Smith said. “I never look at it as my offense. I don’t have that kind of ego. It’s our offense, and I think he’s coming along really well.”

ETC.

Showdown already drawing interest

Think you’re excited for the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick showdown in Week 4 when the Buccaneers visit the Patriots? So are some former Patriots.

“Man, I’m pulling for both of them. If it ends in a tie, I’ll be happy,” Duron Harmon said with a laugh. “Belichick has been going against a Bruce Arians offense for a long time. He knows everything he needs to do, and it’ll be a great battle. I’ll be watching.”

Dolphins cornerback Jason McCourty has a little more of a rooting interest.

“There’s no way I’m ever going against my brother,” he said. “I just want to watch the game and hopefully [Devin] plays well. That’s the only thing I wish for.”

Extra points

The Patriots hopes of trading N'Keal Harry got complicated when the receiver injured his shoulder against the Eagles on Thursday. Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Another tough weekend from the Nothing Good Happens in Training Camp Dept.: The Jets suffered a crushing blow on Thursday when their big free agent signing, edge rusher Carl Lawson, tore his Achilles’ tendon. The Jets paid Lawson $30 million guaranteed over two years but won’t get a snap out of him this season. The Patriots’ ability to trade receiver N’Keal Harry became more complicated Thursday when he suffered a shoulder injury in the preseason win over the Eagles and left the stadium in a sling. And promising Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips, last year’s third-round pick, tore his biceps and is likely out for the season … Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins was activated from the COVID list this past week after testing positive on July 28. In between, he lost 15 pounds and was in the hospital for four days. “I don’t want to scare anybody, but there were moments that I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m going to make this,’ ” said Dawkins, who had gotten one shot of the vaccine when he tested positive. “I was down bad, where I could barely move and I was hurting.” … A couple of Grinch-like moves by the Lions this past week. They made the rare move of firing their head trainer in the middle of training camp, with coach Dan Campbell citing “communication” as one reason for parting with Dave Granito. And they released longtime long snapper Don Muhlbach on his 40th birthday. “There’s no way to sugarcoat that. I’m an [expletive],” Campbell said. Muhlbach’s release leaves Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who turns 40 in December, as the NFL’s second-oldest player behind Brady (44) … Per the NFL, there are a record 12 women in coaching positions across the league this training camp … Weird factoid of the week: Broncos quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, competing for the starting job, were both born on Nov. 10. Bridgewater turns 29 this year, Lock 25.

