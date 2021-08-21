Mitchell Trubisky shines in return to Soldier Field

“It felt good to do it against these guys, but I’m also rooting for a lot of those guys on the other side and they’re still like family to me,” Trubisky said.

Trubisky led the Bills on four touchdown drives in their first four possessions against his former team in a 41-15 preseason victory over the Bears.

Even if it was a preseason game, Buffalo quarterback Mitchell Trubisky gained possibly a small measure of satisfaction at Soldier Field on Saturday.

Greeted by Chicago fans with a mix of both boos and cheers, Trubisky finished 20 of 28 for 221 yards with a touchdown and played the entire first half. He led six scoring drives in all and the Bills (2-0) went into the locker room leading 34-6.

Advertisement

“I knew people would be talking about it and hyping it up, but it was just important for me to come out here and do my job and show my teammates that I could play well,” Trubisky said.

Trubisky’s TD pass in the first half was a 4-yarder rolling right to Jake Kumerow. The Bills also had a 14-yard TD run by Devin Singletary and two 1-yard TD runs by fullback Reggie Gilliam in the first half and tacked on a 79-yard punt return for a TD by Marquez Stevenson in the third quarter.

Chicago GM Ryan Pace made Trubisky the second pick of the 2017 draft and he guided their offense during two playoff games in the past three years.

However, the Bears (1-1) decided not to pick up Trubisky’s fifth-year contract option and let him leave in free agency after the 2020 season.

“I think I stopped being anxious about three or four days ago and I just felt really comfortable with the game plan, what all we were doing out there and my teammates had my back all week,” Trubisky said.

Advertisement

Chicago moved on to sign quarterback Andy Dalton in free agency and selected Justin Fields 11th overall in the draft.

On Saturday, Dalton threw a 73-yard TD pass to Rodney Adams, but also threw an interception to Nick McCloud just before halftime to give the Bills a chance at Tyler Bass’ 41-yard field goal. Bass also added a 33-yarder.

Dalton finished 11 of 17 for 146 yards with a TD and interception. He played the entire first half.

Fields was 9 of 19 for 80 yards and ran for 46 yards.

Jets’ Zach Wilson impressive in win

Zach Wilson directed three scoring drives and threw his first two touchdown passes of the preseason in the New York Jets’ 23-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Wilson went 9 of 11 for 128 yards, including a pair of 18-yard scores to Tyler Kroft, to continue an encouraging preseason for the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Facing a Green Bay defense that rested most of its starters, Wilson led the Jets to two TDs and a field goal in his four series. The only Wilson-led drive that didn’t result in points came when the Jets opted to punt on fourth-and-1 from their own 49-yard line.

This represented a clear step forward for Wilson, who went 6 of 9 for 63 yards last week in a 12-7 preseason victory over the New Yok Giants. In that game, Wilson operated two drives that produced three points.

Advertisement

The Packers didn’t play reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers or backup quarterback Jordan Love, who hurt his throwing shoulder last week while making his pro debut in a 26-7 preseason loss to the Houston Texans.

Rams lose both punters to COVID

The Los Angeles Rams put punters Johnny Hekker and Corey Bojorquez on the COVID-19 list , leaving them without a punter available for their second preseason game.

Kicker Matt Gay punted in high school and could handle those duties against the Las Vegas Raiders in place of Hekker and Bojorquez.

Hekker, a four-time first-team All-Pro, ranks second in NFL history by averaging 46.9 yards per punt, second only to Shane Lechler (47.6). Hekker averaged 45.6 yards per punt last season, his lowest average in nine season with the Rams, and had a punt blocked for only the third time in his career.

Ex-Titans GM Floyd Reese dies, 73

Floyd Reese, the general manager who assembled the roster for the Tennessee Titans’ lone Super Bowl appearance, died. He was 73.

His family told the team of his death. Reese had cancer and was with his family when he died at his Brentwood home just south of Nashville, according to a social media post by ESPN 102.5 The Game, the radio station where Reese worked until mid-December.

Reese spent 21 years with the Oilers-Titans as coach and executive, and he remains the winningest general manager in franchise history. He is to be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor this season.







