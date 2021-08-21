Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez stymied by fielding woes in hideous setback to Rangers

Eduardo Rodriguez was preparing to take the mound that night, so he was able to skip the drills and go through his game day routine.

Practically every arm on the Sox staff was on the field getting work in before they faced the Texas Rangers. Chris Sale didn’t have to participate because he had thrown the night before.

Pitchers fielding practice doesn’t come around to often, but Saturday was one of those days.

Rodriguez only lasted 3⅔ in the Red Sox’ 10-1 loss to the Texas Rangers Saturday night at Fenway Park, but baseball, being the funny game that it is, made sure he got his reps in anyway.

The first test was small but revealing.

With one out in the first inning, Isaiah Kiner-Falefa chopped a ground ball to second. Rodriguez was a step slow to getting off the mound to cover first and Bobby Dalbec ended up in a foot race to the bag with Kiner-Falefa, who beat him by a step.

It wasn’t costly. Rodriguez struck out Adolis García and got D.J. Peters to line out to center. But it was a harbinger of the season-high five errors the Sox would commit vs. the Rangers.

But the Sox trailing 2-1 in the fourth inning when the ball found Rodriguez again. With Andy Ibáñez at second, Rodriguez fed Brock Holt a 2-and-1 sinker. Holt shot it back to the mound. Rodriguez couldn’t react fast enough.

The bouncer ricocheted off Rodriguez’s foot. Sox second baseman Kiké Hernández chased it down at the lip of the infield and tried to fire home to get Ibanez, but the one-hopper was too late. The errant throw allowed Holt to take third on what started as a simple ground ball up the middle.

The seams came apart from there.

On Rodriguez’s next pitch, Kiner-Falefa doubled to center to score Holt and stretch the Rangers’ lead to 4-1.

Sox manager Alex Cora didn’t wait to see if Rodriguez could clean up the mess.

Rodriguez took out his frustrations in the dugout, slamming his glove into the bench.

Despite his success in August up to that point (2 earned runs in 16.2 innings in three starts), Rodriguez failed to make it out of the fourth inning for the third time in his past six starts. He gave up five runs on eight hits and one walk with three strikeouts.

Cora brought Hirokazu Sawamura out of the bullpen. García worked Sawamura to a full count before shooting a ground ball to the hole at short. Xander Bogaerts made a sliding snare, but couldn’t hit the target at first. Kiner-Falefa scored and the Rangers pushed the lead to 5-1.

An RBI double by Ibáñez padded the Rangers lead, 6-1. For a team starving for scoring, the six-run performance felt like an outburst. The Rangers have only scored six or more runs four times since the All-Star break.

The Sox’s lone run came in the third inning on an RBI single from Hernández.

The Sox have been sliding in the AL East standings since the All-Star break, and falling to one of baseball’s bottom feeders doesn’t help.

The Sox came in 2-4 against Texas on the season. They’ve lost four of their last five and are 15-19 since the All-Star break. With the loss, coupled with the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays’ 8-4 win over the Chicago White Sox , the Red Sox fell to 6½ games behind the Rays in the division.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.