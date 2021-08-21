Revolution show off their offense in victory over FC Cincinnati

The Revolution, who visit New York City FC, put the game away by taking a three-goal halftime lead. Tajon Buchanan opened the scoring (seventh minute), Emmanuel Boateng scored (21st) in his first Revolution start, and Adam Buksa had two goals (33d, 61st), improving his total to 10.

FOXBOROUGH — MLS placed some of the best and worst of the league on stage as the Revolution took a 4-1 victory over FC Cincinnati Saturday night. The Revolution (15-3-4, 49 points) attacked from the start as they maintained their 7-point lead in the Supporters Shield standings and improved their unbeaten streak to nine games. Cincinnati (3-8-8, 16 points) mostly defended as its winless streak extended to 10 games (0-3-7).

Matt Turner goes airborne to make a save for the Revolution against FC Cincinnati at Gillette Stadium.

The Revolution’s emphasis on offense paid off early, as central defender Henry Kessler advanced to the end line, took a pass from Boateng, and sent a low cross into the goal area. Przemyslaw Tyton parried toward the penalty spot, Buchanan easily one-timing a left-foot finish for his sixth goal of the season.

Boateng upped the lead with a back post volley off a Buchanan cross in the 21st minute. Buksa found Buchanan on the right wing, then bee-lined into the penalty area, along with Gustavo Bou and Boateng. Buksa converted on a close-in right-footer in the 33rd minute, recovering from a slip as defenders failed to close, then easily finishing past Tyton from the edge of the goal area.

Cincinnati rallied in the second half, cutting the deficit as Brenner Silva da Souza combined with Luciano Acosta, finishing past Matt Turner from close range in the 54th minute. Buksa increased the lead to 4-1 off a Bou cross, the sequence starting as Buksa took a throw-in in front of the Revolution bench, then ran unmarked into the goal area.

The Revolution improved their league-leading goal total to 44 (2.0 per game). Cincinnati has totaled 19 goals (1.0 per game).

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.