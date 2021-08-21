Top-ranked Ash Barty advances to Western & Southern Open final in Ohio

Top-ranked Ash Barty will make her first Western & Southern Open final appearance on Sunday. So will Andrey Rublev . The 25-year-old Barty used a strong service game, ripping 12 aces, to survive a challenge from No. 22 Angelique Kerber and reach the women’s final with a 6-2, 7-5 semifinal win Saturday in Mason, Ohio. “I think I did a pretty good job with my service games,” Barty said. “I served well and got some cheap points. Angie is a hell of a returner, one of the best in the game, and I wanted to take that away.” Barty will face Jil Teichmann , a 6-2, 6-4 winner over fifth seed Karolina Pliskova . The seventh-ranked Rublev rallied to upset No. 2 and top-seeded Daniil Medvedev , 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, in Saturday’s first men’s semifinal. Medvedev, the 2019 champion and 2020 runner-up, overcame a run-in with a television camera that required treatment to his left hand, but couldn’t get past his fellow Russian as Rublev won for the first time in five head-to-head meetings and will meet either second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or third seed Alexander Zverev .

Liverpool marked its first game in front of a capacity crowd at Anfield in nearly 18 months by beating Burnley, 2-0, with goals by Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane giving the host squad a second straight win to open the English Premier League season. Jota glanced in a header off a cross in the 18th minute, while Mane struck home a powerful, low shot in the 69th. Since the last time there was a full house at Anfield — in March 2020 — Liverpool has won the league title for the first time in 30 years and relinquished it to Manchester City. Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson laid a wreath at the center circle before kickoff in memory of Andrew Devine, who recently became the 97th person to die as a consequence of the Hillsborough stadium disaster in 1989 … Jack Grealish scored his first goal since a British-record $139 million move to Manchester City in a 5-0 win over visiting Norwich, helping the champions earn the first points of their Premier League title defense. The ball deflected in off the inside of the midfielder’s left leg from close range after a cross in the 22nd minute … Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi will get a scan after injuring his right shoulder in Friday night’s French league win over Brest. If Icardi is ruled out for next week, it could accelerate the timetable for Lionel Messi’s debut. Messi hasn’t played since coming over from Barcelona. He trained with the team last week but isn’t yet match fit. PSG plays at Reims on Aug. 29 before the international break.

HOCKEY

Beniers going back to Michigan

The University of Michigan said Friday that forward Matty Beniers, selected No. 2 overall in last month’s NHL Draft by the Seattle Kraken, and Kent Johnson, picked No. 5 by the Columbus Blue Jackets, will return to school for their sophomore seasons. They join classmate, defenseman Owen Power, the Buffalo Sabres’ No. 1 overall pick who earlier this week said he would return to school in the fall.

US women blank Swiss in worlds

Brianna Decker and Kendall Coyne Schofield each had a goal and an assist and the nine-time champion United States beat Switzerland, 3-0, Friday night to open the women’s world hockey championship in Calgary. The tournament began with the Beijing Olympics less than six months away. The world championship was last played in 2019 in Finland, with the United States winning its fifth straight title. The pandemic twice forced the cancellation of the event in Nova Scotia. Grace Zumwinkle also scored for the United States and Alex Cavallini made 10 saves. Andrea Braendli stopped 55 shots for Switzerland. The United States will face Finland on Sunday night. Decker opened the scoring at 4:29 of the first period, Coyne Schofield connected at 4:08 of the second, and Zumwinkle capped the scoring with 1:36 left in the second. Also in Group A on Friday, Sarah Fillier broke a tie midway through the third period and Canada rallied to beat Finland, 5-3. In Group B game, Alena Mills had three goals and an assist in the Czech Republic’s 6-1 victory over Denmark. On Saturday, Nina Christof scored two first-period goals and Julia Zorn added another in the third as Germany beat Hungary, 3-0, in Group B.

MISCELLANY

WooSox pitch a shutout

Tate Matheny and Danny Santana worked back-to-back walks in the bottom of the fifth inning and Jack Lopez drove them home with a two-out double as the Worcester Red Sox earned a 2-0 win over the visiting Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Polar Park. Connor Seabold (1-3) got the win, pitching seven shutout innings, alowwing one hit and a walk while striking out nine. With inclement weather expected, Sunday’s series finale has been cancelled … Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said freshman C.J. Stroud will start at quarterback for No. 4 Ohio State in the season opener against Minnesota on Sept. 2. Stroud, who had been the apparent leader in the quarterback derby since spring practice, was chosen over fellow second-year player Jack Miller and true freshmen Kyle McCord and Quinn Ewers. Day wouldn’t say who would be next in line. The 6-foot-3, 218-pound Stroud played sparingly in mop-up duty last year behind Justin Fields and has yet to throw a pass in college … Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen sprinted to win the Spanish Vuelta’s 107-mile eighth stage from Santa Pola to La Manga del Mar Menor, Spain, while Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic kept the lead, by eight seconds over Austrian Felix Grosschartner, before the race returns to the mountains. Spaniard Alejandro Valverde underwent surgery on his broken collarbone that he injured when he crashed during Friday’s stage and had to abandon the race.