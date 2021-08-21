fb-pixel Skip to main content

Watch as Hideki Matsuyama hits his tee shot into a fan’s shirt

By Globe staffUpdated August 21, 2021, 43 minutes ago
Hideki Matsuyama was a little wild with his drive on the 10th tee.
Hideki Matsuyama is a Masters champion, a hero in his homeland of Japan, and a trick shot artist?

Not really.

On the 10th hole Friday in the second round of The Northern Trust, Matsuyama his his tee shot and it landed in the shirt of a fan well to the right of the fairway.

Matsuyama received relief — playing that ball as it lied might have been dangerous — but made bogey. He shot 3 under in the second round and is tied for 25th in the first event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.



