Watch as Hideki Matsuyama hits his tee shot into a fan’s shirt

Hideki Matsuyama is a Masters champion, a hero in his homeland of Japan, and a trick shot artist?
Not really.
On the 10th hole Friday in the second round of The Northern Trust, Matsuyama his his tee shot and it landed in the shirt of a fan well to the right of the fairway.
Round 2 has finished and we are T25 with a score of -5, 7 shots back. Hideki played well making 9 birdies, but unfortunately a triple on 18 cost us a great score.— Hideki Matsuyama Tracker (@TrackingHideki) August 20, 2021
We go off tomorrow at 11:15am (local time) with Sebastian Munoz.
This was interesting 👇😂pic.twitter.com/5WBvHm2zkB
Matsuyama received relief — playing that ball as it lied might have been dangerous — but made bogey. He shot 3 under in the second round and is tied for 25th in the first event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.