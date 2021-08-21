What are the Patriots going to do with all of their running backs?

“They have all gotten opportunities and have shown positively in their opportunities,” coach Bill Belichick said Thursday night. “Competition brings out the best in all of us. Those guys are competing well and are all contributing.”

The Patriots have six players at the position, with each presenting a compelling case on why he should make the team.

After two exhibition games and a month of training camp practices, the question remains for the Patriots: What are they going to do at running back?

But accommodating all six on a 53-man roster is a nontraditional, challenging, and unrealistic task. So, who might be on the bubble ahead of cutdown day?

Third-year back Damien Harris remains a lock, as does veteran James White. Same with rookie Rhamondre Stevenson, a fourth-round pick. That leaves Sony Michel, Brandon Bolden, and J.J. Taylor.

Michel put together a nice showing in Thursday night’s exhibition win over the Eagles. He rushed for 34 yards on seven carries, and perhaps more interestingly, added 37 yards on four receptions.

At one point in the second quarter, Michel caught back-to-back balls from rookie quarterback Mac Jones for gains of 7 and 19 yards. On the 19-yard catch, Michel could have been brought down where he fielded the pass for a gain of about 8, but he broke a tackle and then juked another defender to fight for extra yardage.

Michel, who had just seven receptions last season, seems more comfortable in the passing game, which is a promising sign.

“I feel a little bit of confidence each and every year that I’ve been here,” Michel said after last Tuesday’s practice. “I can definitely say, yes, I feel a little more confident doing my job.”

Another play that made his highlight reel came later in the second quarter, when the 5-foot-11-inch, 215-pound Michel levied a big block on a backup defensive lineman. Michel got himself open on the play, but Jones ended up scrambling instead.

As long as he stays healthy, Michel should be part of the mix this season. The 26-year-old has struggled with injuries, including a knee that kept him out of preseason his rookie year and a quadriceps that sidelined him for an extended stretch during the middle of last season.

“That’s all that it’s about in this league,” Michel said. “Trying to stay healthy, trying to feel good as much as you can. Once you can do that, you can be your full self.”

Given the team’s depth and his contract, however, Michel has been floated as a potential trade candidate. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season because the Patriots declined the fifth-year option on his contract.

If the Patriots trade Michel, then perhaps Stevenson will command more carries and/or Taylor will make the team.

Through two exhibition games, Stevenson has delivered on his big-bodied reputation: He’s fought for 140 yards after contact, forced 12 missed tackles, and rushed for four touchdowns. Three of his scores have come from the 1-yard line, and the other was a 91-yard run in which he reached a top speed of just over 20 miles per hour.

Stevenson did lose a fumble, though, in the fourth quarter on Thursday. Officials initially ruled he also lost one in the second quarter, but Belichick challenged the call, which was overturned to an incomplete pass.

Taylor, meanwhile, finished as the leading rusher against the Eagles, with 93 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. He also returned three punts for 34 yards.

If Michel stays in New England, finding a spot for Taylor becomes much more difficult.

They could keep him as their No. 4 rusher because Stevenson may be in for a “redshirt” year a la Harris and White, and before him. Each received limited carries as a rookie before earning a larger role the following season.

Another factoris Bolden, who is making his return this year after opting out of the 2020 season because of concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. While away from the team, Bolden said he kept in contact with Belichick and noted the two had “a little heart to heart” upon his return.

Bolden has yet to play in an exhibition game, raising questions about the security of his spot. While he can contribute in the rushing game, his primary role is on special teams.

So, do the Patriots trade Michel in hopes of acquiring a draft pick? Do they release Taylor and hope he passes through waivers and can be added to the practice squad? Do they part ways with the 31-year-old Bolden?

Regardless of which players the Patriots end up keeping, running back should be an area of strength. As Belichick said after Thursday’s game, “It’s a great situation.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.