Which team will win Boston’s next championship, and other observations

It’s been a full 30 months since our last duck boat parade (Patriots, February 2019). So which team wins our next championship?

Picked-up pieces while wondering whether we’ll ever again hear from Red Sox ownership on anything . . .

Red Sox?

Bruins?

Celtics?

Not easy, is it?

We know we are spoiled. There have been 12 titles in this century. Starting with Super Bowl XXXVI, when 24-year-old Tom Brady and Co. shocked the world in New Orleans, we’ve never been far from the winner’s circle. All four teams won a championship in a stretch of six years and four months. No city will ever do that. The longest drought of this century was three years (2008 Celtics-2011 Bruins).

In the spring of 2019, it looked like the salad days would last forever. The Red Sox and Patriots were reigning champs and the Bruins went all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 12. But they lost, 4-1. At home. And things haven’t been right since.

The Celtics said goodbye to Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, finished under .500, and bumped Brad Stevens off the bench. Now they are in the NBA’s dreaded Big Middle.

The Bruins are good enough to win one round of playoffs, but the Core Four of David Krejci, Tuukka Rask, Brad Marchand, and Patrice Bergeron is slowly breaking up.

The Patriots are coming off a 7-9 season and have a quarterback controversy. For the first time in 20 years, they are not the de facto cream of the AFC East.

The Red Sox have decided to become Tampa North, trading Mookie Betts and stressing payroll flexibility. They surprised us with a great three months this year, then spit the bit after the trade deadline. Their best hope appears to be a soft schedule (hello, Triple A Rangers) and a one-game wild-card shot. But they just showed us they are not as good as the Rays or Yankees.

Here’s hoping we’re not headed back to the Loserville drought days when Boston went without a championship team from June 1986 until February 2002.

So, which team will step up?

And when?

Sox ace Chris Sale has had something of a soft landing in his return from Tommy John surgery. Omar Rawlings/Getty

▪ Alex Cora was insistent that Chris Sale have a soft landing in his return to the big leagues after missing two years and undergoing Tommy John surgery. So, instead of starting Sale against the Rays on his normal fifth day — which would have subsequently put him in Yankee Stadium last Tuesday or Wednesday — the Sox held back Sale so that he could pitch at home against the Orioles (38-83) and Rangers (42-80) in his first two games. Sale beat the Orioles, 16-2, and the Rangers, 6-0, pitching five innings in each game. On the day Sale could have returned, the Sox were beaten by the Rays, 8-1. The Sox then lost all three games in the Bronx, when Sale also could have pitched. Obviously, Sox were taking the long view here.

▪ Maybe Naomi Osaka needs to stay on the sideline for a while longer. At a Monday news conference for the Western & Southern Open in Ohio, the esteemed tennis champ had to excuse herself when she was asked, “You’re not crazy about dealing with us, especially in this format, yet you have a lot of outside interests that are served by having a media platform. How do you balance the two, and also do you have anything you’d like to share with us about what you did say to Simone Biles?”

Osaka politely tried to answer, but had to leave the podium to compose herself.

Her agent, Stuart Duguid, subsequently stated, “The tone of the question was all wrong and [the reporter’s] sole purpose was to intimidate … the bully of the Cincinnati Enquirer is the epitome of why player/media relations are so fraught right now.”

Sorry, Duguid is full of beans. The only person being bullied here was the reporter who asked the benign question.

Osaka makes millions from endorsements, in addition to her well-deserved tennis winnings. She posed for the cover of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue (always a good place to hide if you don’t want media attention), lit the torch in Tokyo for the Olympics, and has her own Barbie doll.

This is the life she chose. She has more than enough money to retire from the spotlight. We understand it is hard for her. But if a harmless and fair question is too much for her to bear, she might consider taking another timeout, or retiring from a career that comes with obligations she finds unbearable. Her mental health is most important.

For the record, the column that emerged from this session, by “bully” Paul Daugherty of the Cincinnati Enquirer and USA Today, was headlined, “Naomi Osaka is honest, thoughtful and could help many other athletes,” and included Daugherty characterizing Osaka as “thoughtful and honest” while applauding her for putting a face on mental health for professional athletes.

▪ Quiz: Name the Hall of Fame pitcher who surrendered home runs to all three Alou brothers (answer below).

▪ The Yankees are going to win the American League East.

▪ Is there any local startup enterprise that has not hired David Ortiz to pitch product? Big Papi is Big Ubiquitous.

Ortiz most recently joined Zenni. According to a breathless press release, Zenni is “the online eyewear industry leader, partnering with Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz on its new ‘Papivision’ ad campaign.”

What’s next? Reverse mortgages? The Pillow Guy?

According to Baseball Reference, Ortiz made more than $159 million in salary while he played.

▪ The New York Post had the Celtics ranked 14th — behind the Knicks (ugh) — in its early power rankings this past week. The Daily News ranks the Celtics 12th and the Knicks 13th. By any measure, it’s the Big Middle. Which is exactly where you don’t want to be in the NBA.

▪ Tanner Houck — the dazzling young righthander who we are told makes all the difference now that he is in the Sox rotation — has zero wins in seven starts and nine appearances this season.

▪ Sorry, but it looks like Marcus Smart and Tuukka Rask are here forever.

▪ Best story of the week had to be Polish javelin silver medalist Maria Andrejczyk auctioning her medal to help an eight-month-old child receive life-saving heart surgery. A Polish supermarket chain, Zabka, won the auction with a bid of $125,000 and returned the medal to Andrejczyk.

Maria Andrejczyk on the medal podium in Tokyo. Martin Meissner/Associated Press

▪ Nike has renamed the Alberto Salazar Building on its Beaverton, Ore., campus. Salazar, a celebrated distance running coach who grew up in Wayland and won the Boston Marathon in 1982, was barred for life by the US Center for SafeSport because of sexual and emotional misconduct.

▪ The great Carl Yastrzemski will not be in Cooperstown when Derek Jeter is inducted Sept. 8, but we are certain Yaz will be toasting Jeter from the Kowloon.

▪ Love how the Globe’s Gary Washburn, covering the summer league from Las Vegas, dropped this into his column Monday: “Payton Pritchard dropped 92 points in a Portland pro-am game Saturday.” Excuse me? Ninety-two points? Some follow-up, please.

▪ Bobby Dalbec is the poster boy for the analytics geeks. Going into the weekend: 123 career games, 430 plate appearances, .235 batting average, 161 strikeouts, 27 walks, 22 homers.

▪ The estimable Jackie MacMullan is retiring from ESPN at the end of the month, which is a big loss for the Worldwide Leader. A former basketball player at Westwood High and UNH, Jackie Mac cut her teeth at the Globe in the 1980s and returned to write a great sports column. She starred at Sports Illustrated and has written multiple best-selling books, including “When The Game Was Ours” with Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. She also blocked my shot and put me on my butt in a pickup game several decades ago.

▪ Wonder if Bob Kraft will face any penalty for his unfortunate episode at the massage parlor in Florida in 2019. We are constantly told by Roger Goodell that NFL owners are held to a higher standard. Kraft spent a bundle to buy himself out of trouble but publicly apologized for his actions, which would seem to be an admission of guilt.

NFL players who have been punished for small infractions must be wondering about a double standard for team owners.

▪ I’ve never understood the hate for Joe Buck. He’s really good at what he does.

▪ Quiz answer: Ferguson Jenkins (Jesus, 1967 and ‘73; Felipe, ‘68; Matty, ‘71).

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist.