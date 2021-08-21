Yankees ride five-run fifth against Twins to season-high ninth straight win

Bronx-raised Yankees infielder Andrew Velazquez hit his first career homer in the eighth inning, bringing his family in the stands to tears.

Giancarlo Stanton had a two-run double during a five-run fifth and Luke Voit remained red-hot as the Yankees moved to 21-5 since dropping three of four at Boston in late July.

Gerrit Cole struck out Josh Donaldson with the bases loaded to end the fifth inning and got through the sixth throwing shutout ball, and the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota, 7-1, Saturday for their season-high ninth straight win.

The series finale scheduled for Sunday was postponed after Saturday’s game and rescheduled for Sept. 13 with Hurricane Henri set to hit the area.

Rays win for fifth time in six games

Brandon Lowe, Manuel Margot, and Joey Wendle each had two hits and two RBIs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago White Sox, 8-4, in St. Petersburg.

Wander Franco also had two hits and scored twice as Tampa Bay won for the fifth time in six games. The top prospect has reached base in 23 consecutive games.

Luis Patiño (3-3) pitched six innings of two-run ball, and Collin McHugh got five outs for his first career save.

The AL East-leading Rays finished with 11 hits while scoring at least eight runs for the 11th time in 15 games.

Trout still trying to get back from May calf injury

Mike Trout says he is still aiming to return to the Los Angeles Angels lineup this season despite a lengthy and frustrating recovery from a calf injury that has sidelined him since May 17.

The three-time AL MVP said Saturday before a game in Cleveland that he hasn’t given any thought to shutting down for the year.

“I’m just trying to get back,” he said. “Obviously, we’re running out time here, but my main focus is to get back on the field no matter when it is.”

The center fielder said he thought he’d already be back after injuring his right calf running the bases May 17.

Mets’ Francisco Lindor OK with owner’s critical tweet

Francisco Lindor says first-year New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was right to criticize his hitting in a tweet this week.

Cohen tweeted Wednesday about his struggling ballclub that “it’s hard to understand how professional hitters can be this unproductive.” New York has lost seven of eight and ranks 27th in the majors with 459 runs despite a lineup full of proven hitters.

Lindor has been among the bigger disappointments, hitting .228 with 11 homers and a .702 OPS in his first season after being acquired from Cleveland and signed to $341 million, 10-year contract.

“We’ve been getting that message all year,” Lindor told reporters before a game Saturday against the Dodgers. “We haven’t really hit all year long. I haven’t performed. I haven’t done it. Bottom line, I haven’t done what I’m here to do when it comes to the offensive side.

“Defense, they can’t talk to me. Baserunning, they can’t talk to me, either. But offensively, yeah, criticize me. Say whatever. You’re right. You’re all right. I’m with them. I haven’t performed.”

Orioles cost Maryland millions in rent payments

The woeful record of Major League Baseball’s Baltimore Orioles is combining with the coronavirus pandemic to cost the state millions of dollars in rent payments.

The Baltimore Sun reported that the team’s rent payments to the Maryland Stadium Authority have dropped precipitously in the last year due to low attendance and loss of ballpark-generated revenue.

The Orioles paid $1.6 million in rent to the Stadium Authority for the use of Oriole Park at Camden Yards in the fiscal year ending June 30.

The team’s average annual rent of its 30-year lease has been $6.8 million.

The rent payments are based on a percentage of ticket sales, concessions, parking, and stadium advertising.

The team has the worst record in the majors and attendance is sparse. During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, fans were not allowed in the stadium at all.

Royals’ Kris Bubic takes no-hitter into seventh against Cubs

Kris Bubic carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago Cubs, 4-2. Whit Merrifield had three hits and stole home as part of a double steal, helping Kansas City win for the fifth time in six games. Nicky Lopez also had three hits and drove in a run, and Andrew Benintendi finished with two hits. Bubic (4-6) was working on a no-hitter when the game was delayed in the middle of the seventh because of an approaching storm. The heavy rain never materialized, and Bubic returned after a 34-minute delay. Frank Schwindel then led off with his second walk and Patrick Wisdom followed with a drive into the bleachers in left for his 20th homer … Hyun Jin Ryu cruised through seven innings, Randal Grichuk and Marcus Semien each homered and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Detroit Tigers, 3-0. Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera went 0 for 3 with a walk to remain at 499 career home runs. Ryu (12-6) allowed five hits, walked one, and struck out five to snap a two-start winless stretch. The lefthander didn’t allow a runner past first base until Harold Castro hit a one-out double in the fifth …

