How to help Afghan refugees and the relief effort

Here is a list of some ways to aid the efforts to resettle Afghans fleeing the Taliban.

Human Rights First is seeking pro bono lawyers to assist Afghan evacuees.

The International Refugee Assistance Project is soliciting donations to offer legal services to displaced Afghans.

The Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service is directing volunteers to its location-based sign-up page to assist Afghan refugees with travel from the airport, settling into their apartments or providing a meal.

Keeping Our Promise, based in Rochester, N.Y., offers resettlement services, including skilled trades training and accommodation support.

The International Medical Corps, which has operated in Afghanistan since 1984, offers medical training and services in the country and is soliciting donations to its emergency relief fund.

The International Rescue Committee is aiming to raise $10 million to “deliver lifesaving aid” in Afghanistan. Local chapters of the organization are also seeking volunteers to assist those who arrive through the Afghan Special Immigrant Visa in their search for employment and housing.

Commonwealth Catholic Charities, in partnership with community organizations, is providing resettlement services and child care to Special Immigrant Visa holders from Afghanistan in Fort Lee, Va.

The city of Fremont, Calif., home to a large population of Afghan immigrants, is collecting donations to support local charities providing essential items to newcomers.