Rachel Maddow, MSNBC’s top host, extends her contract

Rachel Maddow, the top-rated anchor at MSNBC, has renewed her contract with the cable news network, extending her 13-year run for several more years, according to a person briefed on the deal who was not authorized to speak on it publicly.

In addition to hosting her show, Maddow, 48, will develop new projects with the network’s parent company, NBCUniversal, the person said. Financial terms of the deal could not be learned.

Maddow’s contract had been set to expire next year, and The Daily Beast reported this month that she had expressed interest in leaving the network to pursue podcasting and streaming projects. News that Maddow had extended her contract with the network was first reported by Insider.