2 dead in wrong-way crash on I-91 in Holyoke

Two people died in a crash after one car drove the wrong way on Interstate 91 in Holyoke Sunday evening, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.
One passenger is also in critical condition, the statement said.
A Subaru registered in New York was traveling north in the southbound lane when it hit a vehicle registered in Connecticut just before 6 p.m., according to police.
Police said both drivers were declared dead at the scene. Neither was immediately identified.
The passenger of the Connecticut vehicle was seriously injured.
The crash closed part of I-91 south and traffic was rerouted. All lanes reopened by 9 p.m., MassDOT said on Twitter.
The crash remains under investigation.