Fox Point Hurricane Barrier in Providence closes as Henri approaches Rhode Island

Clara Decerbo, the director of the Providence Emergency Management Agency, said the city Department of Public Works closed two of the five gates that go over roadways. That includes South Water Street, which is now closed.

PROVIDENCE — The Fox Point Hurricane Barrier over the Providence River closed Sunday morning after Henri — downgraded to a tropical storm but still very dangerous — approached the state.

And TV crews on scene showed the gates over the Providence River itself, called tainter gates, were closing at about 7:30 a.m. The Army Corps of Engineers works with the city to open and close the gates.

The hurricane barrier protects downtown Providence from storms.

Decerbo said the city could close the other three gates it controls if needed, but it probably won’t be necessary. Only one of the gates the city controls is over a public road.

The gates could open back up again at low tide, so people might see it open and close throughout the day, Decerbo said.

Though Providence may not be as hard hit as areas in coastal southern Rhode Island, people should still be prepared for significant impacts in metro Providence, Decerbo said. That includes lengthy power outages.





“I’m glad people have been taking it seriously,” Decerbo said. “This is what we’re here for.”

