Howling wind, then serene: Henri hits Block Island

But the tide was already receding, he said, and it did not appear that the storm surge had wreaked major havoc. The wind had picked up but the tide had gone out.

“The wind’s really starting to whip,” Filippi, the Republican leader in the House of Representatives, said in a phone interview at about 10:40 a.m.

PROVIDENCE — State Representative Blake Filippi on Sunday morning was checking out the scene around Block Island, where he lives and which he represents in the General Assembly, as Tropical Storm Henri passed.

Some trees were down and there seemed to be some beach erosion, Filippi said. The cattle on his beef and dairy farm actually seemed pretty happy that they didn’t have flies buzzing about.

“It’s this howl, this constant vibration in the air from the sustained wind. It’s kind of indescribable vibration,” Filippi said, describing wind whipping foam off the sea and waves crashing over the jetty.

The island gets nor’easters in the winter with pretty nasty wind, but not usually tropical storms.

About 20 minutes later, though, Filippi called back. It was now perfectly serene, no wind at all, and it looked like the sun was trying to peek out.

“I was fixing a broke online on a boat and I went in to get a tool and it just stopped,” Filippi said. “It was eerie.”

But at the same time, the scene was serene.

“I’m at the farm, and cows are out eating, birds are flying around and chirping, the sun is trying to break through, and there are thousands and thousands of dragonflies as far as you can see,” Filippi said. “It’s so cool.”

Rhode Island House Minority Leader Blake A. Filippi took this photo on his Block Island farm after the winds suddenly stopped howling mid-morning Sunday. Blake A. Filippi

Since this is not a hurricane, there might not be a defined “eye of the storm,” he said, but he appeared to be in the “middle of a vortex, with not much instability.”

Marc Pappas, the director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency, said the areas of highest concern included South County and other coastal areas of the state.

“Block Island is getting a little hammered right now, but they’re in good shape, ready to go,” Pappas said.

