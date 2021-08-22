Man shot in Mattapan just after midnight left in critical condition

A man was shot, suffering life-threatening injuries, near Woodbole Avenue in Mattapan just after midnight Sunday morning, according to Boston police.
The man was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition, said Officer Andre Watson, a police spokesman.
Police have made no arrests and the investigation is still active, he said.
In Jamaica Plain, shots were fired around 2:30 a.m., said Watson, but responding officers found no victim.
ShotSpotter, a gunfire locator, detected four rounds of bullets . Police recovered ballistics from the area and are investigating, said Watson.
