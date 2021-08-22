Maps and key takeaways as New England prepares for Tropical Storm Henri

The cone contains the probable path of the storm center.

Although the track of the storm continues to shift, forecasters said it has the potential to bring flooding rain, damaging winds, and storm surge flooding. Concerns continue to grow over the latter, in addition to freshwater flooding across the region.

Southern New England is currently bracing for the arrival of Tropical Storm Henri, which is expected to arrive today and tonight, according to the National Weather Service .

A hurricane warning remains in effect for New Haven, Conn. to the west of Westport, along with Block Island, according to the National Hurricane Center. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Westport to Chatham, including Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

“Although some slight weakening is possible, Henri is expected to [be] at or near hurricane strength when it reaches the coast of southern New England,” the center wrote in its 5 a.m. update Sunday.

The earliest reasonable arrival times of tropical storm force winds. National Hurricane Center

The latest projection for Henri has a landfall “sometime this afternoon,” forecasters said.

“Keep in mind, the 5-year average forecast error for a 12-hour forecast is still about 27 nautical miles,” forecasters said. “Thus, it is important to not focus on exactly where landfall will occur, and more on the more probable hazards for your location.”

The eastward track of the storm carries surge potential into both Buzzards Bay and Narragansett Bay, forecasters said. As a result, the timing of Henri “will become critical due to the approximate 5 feet tidal range along the south coast of New England.”

Peak storm surge forecast. National Hurricane Center

There is a potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground in areas throughout Rhode Island including Narragansett and Westerly, as well as Vineyard Haven in Massachusetts, according to the weather service.

A storm surge warning is in effect for Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, and Block Island, and from Chatham to Flushing, N.Y., according to the National Hurricane Center. A storm surge watch is in effect for north of Chatham to Sagamore Beach, as well as Cape Cod Bay.

“[T]here is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline,” when storm surge warnings are issued, the center said. “This is a life-threatening situation.”

Greatest flash flood risk over the next few days. National Hurricane Center

Dangerous winds may gust to 60 to 70 miles per hour in southern Rhode Island as Henri makes landfall, according to the weather service. The winds are expected to weaken as the storm heads northwest.

“Extremely strong winds will cause hazardous seas which will likely capsize or damage vessels and severely reduce visibility,” according to the weather service.

Maximum wind gusts expected. NWS Boston

Elsewhere, winds may gust to 30 to 50 miles per hour in areas including northeast Connecticut, central and eastern Massachusetts, and northern Rhode Island during the late morning and afternoon, according to the weather service. The winds are expected to “rapidly diminish” after about 9 p.m. Sunday.

Forecasters said early Sunday morning that the latest estimate suggests it is likely that Henri will decay to a tropical storm “rather quickly once it is over land.”

Excessive rainfall risk for Sunday through Sunday night. NWS Boston

Severe thunderstorm risk for Sunday through Sunday night. NWS Boston

Rainfall will also be the heaviest west of the track of the storm, forecasters said. A few tornadoes are also possible during the morning and could pose a risk during the afternoon as well.

“[T]orrential rainfall rates of two inches per hour are quite possible, if not likely, for some later today,” forecasters said.

Tornado risk for Sunday through Sunday night. NWS Boston

The National Hurricane Center posted the following key messages about Hurricane Henri:

Dangerous storm surge inundation is expected to begin this morning in portions of Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts, where a Storm Surge Warning has been issued. Residents in these areas should follow any advice given by local officials. Hurricane conditions are expected to begin this morning in portions of Long Island, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, where a Hurricane Warning is in effect. Tropical storm conditions will begin in these areas within the next couple of hours. Heavy rainfall may lead to considerable flash, urban, and small stream flooding, along with the potential for widespread minor to isolated moderate river flooding over portions of Long Island, New England, eastern New York, and New Jersey. Swells from Henri will continue to affect much of the east coast of the US during the next day or so. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.