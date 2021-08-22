NJ man arrested for double murder at Bedford, NH hotel

A New Jersey man is facing second-degree murder charges after two men were found dead in a hotel in Bedford, N.H., officials said Sunday.

Theodore Luckey, 42, of Asbury Park, is also facing three counts of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said in a joint statement with New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes and Bedford Police Chief John J. Bryfonski.

Bedford police responded to 250 South River Road, where a Country Inn & Suites is located, after they received multiple 911 calls at about 7 p.m. Saturday, officials said.