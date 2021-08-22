NJ man arrested for double murder at Bedford, NH hotel

A New Jersey man is facing second-degree murder charges after two men were found dead in a hotel in Bedford, N.H., officials said Sunday.
Theodore Luckey, 42, of Asbury Park, is also facing three counts of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said in a joint statement with New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes and Bedford Police Chief John J. Bryfonski.
Bedford police responded to 250 South River Road, where a Country Inn & Suites is located, after they received multiple 911 calls at about 7 p.m. Saturday, officials said.
When officers arrived at the hotel, they found a man dead in the hotel’s lobby and another man dead in a hotel room, officials said. The victims’ identities were not released.
The threat appears to be contained, officials said in the statement, and “there is no reason to believe that there is a threat to the public.”
Autopsies will be performed, the statement said.
No further information was available.
