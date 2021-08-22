fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos and videos as Tropical Storm Henri approaches

By Shannon Larson Globe Staff,Updated August 22, 2021, 34 minutes ago
Waves pounded the beaches of Montauk, N.Y., Sunday, as a severe weather system approached.
Waves pounded the beaches of Montauk, N.Y., Sunday, as a severe weather system approached.Craig Ruttle/Associated Press

Tropical Storm Henri is rapidly approaching southern New England and is expected to make landfall this afternoon.

People through Massachusetts and Rhode Island were making preparations for Henri’s arrival on Saturday. Forecasters said it has the potential to bring flooding rain, damaging winds, and storm surge flooding.

See photos and videos as Henri makes its way to the coast.

Saturday

Micharl Plant, left, helped his friend Phil Peterson board up his beach shack on Surf Drive Beach in Falmouth on Saturday as Henri approached.
Micharl Plant, left, helped his friend Phil Peterson board up his beach shack on Surf Drive Beach in Falmouth on Saturday as Henri approached.Bill Greene/Globe Staff
Raphael Angulo, of New Bedford, stocked up on groceries in preparation for Hurricane Henri at Shaw’s market in Dartmouth, on August 21, 2021.
Raphael Angulo, of New Bedford, stocked up on groceries in preparation for Hurricane Henri at Shaw’s market in Dartmouth, on August 21, 2021.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe
Bill Hollman stood atop his 35-foot sailboat while he removed the vessel from the water at the Mattapoisett Town Wharf while he prepared for Hurricane Henri in Mattapoisett on August 21, 2021.
Bill Hollman stood atop his 35-foot sailboat while he removed the vessel from the water at the Mattapoisett Town Wharf while he prepared for Hurricane Henri in Mattapoisett on August 21, 2021. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe
Surfers at the Watch Hill lighthouse near Westerly, Rhode Island on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.
Surfers at the Watch Hill lighthouse near Westerly, Rhode Island on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.Terrence Hickey
Waves by the Watch Hill lighthouse near Westerly, Rhode Island on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.
Waves by the Watch Hill lighthouse near Westerly, Rhode Island on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.Terrence Hickey
The home of Taylor Swift near Westerly, Rhode Island on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.
The home of Taylor Swift near Westerly, Rhode Island on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.Terrence Hickey
Vanessa Goodrum, right, and Sara O’Brien of St. Petersburg, Fla., secured the main sail as they prepped their boat “Good Stories” for Henri on Saturday afternoon after docking it at the Boston Waterboat Marina.
Vanessa Goodrum, right, and Sara O’Brien of St. Petersburg, Fla., secured the main sail as they prepped their boat “Good Stories” for Henri on Saturday afternoon after docking it at the Boston Waterboat Marina. Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe
Jeff Dubiel instructed Michael Curley, front, to push a protective barrier closer to the Custom House Block on Long Wharf in Boston Harbor.
Jeff Dubiel instructed Michael Curley, front, to push a protective barrier closer to the Custom House Block on Long Wharf in Boston Harbor.Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe
Floodgates surrounded the Aquarium T Station on State Street Saturday afternoon.
Floodgates surrounded the Aquarium T Station on State Street Saturday afternoon. Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

Sunday

