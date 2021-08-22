Photos and videos as Tropical Storm Henri approaches

Tropical Storm Henri is rapidly approaching southern New England and is expected to make landfall this afternoon.
People through Massachusetts and Rhode Island were making preparations for Henri’s arrival on Saturday. Forecasters said it has the potential to bring flooding rain, damaging winds, and storm surge flooding.
See photos and videos as Henri makes its way to the coast.
Saturday
Sunday
More scene video from down near the hurricane barrier in Providence. Closing the gate on Bridge Street. @wpri12 @PinpointWXTeam pic.twitter.com/cmtqhXztSx— Johnny Villella (@JohnnyVillella) August 22, 2021
[730am] The Fox Point Hurricane Barrier in Providence is closing ahead of the 2-foot to 4-foot storm surge on Narragansett Bay #RIwx #TropicalStormHenri https://t.co/odZwMOL9c2— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 22, 2021
6:45am Sunday: Just listen to that wind! Wind & battering surf is continuing to pick up here at Surf Drive Beach in Falmouth. Even the birds are having a tough time taking flight in these conditions. #7news #Henri pic.twitter.com/pHYzhv1gOP— Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) August 22, 2021
Good morning from Rhode Island where the first bands of drenching rain from Henri have arrived #7News pic.twitter.com/DrBh58Pgng— Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 22, 2021
NOW: Very heavy rain, wind picking up in New London, CT #HurricaneHenri pic.twitter.com/CHILLd6gZx— Monica Madeja NBC10 Boston (@MonicaNBCBoston) August 22, 2021
New Bedford at 6:30am.— Jennifer Eagan (@Jennifer_Eagan) August 22, 2021
Lull in the rain, steady wind, the gate in New Bedford’s hurricane barrier remains open. It could be closed, depending on conditions.
Updates on #WCVB #Henri #HurricaneHenri pic.twitter.com/P10iU9PnNF
How’s your morning going #stormtroopers for #wcvb at the ready.#Henri an extended Eyeopener is on now! pic.twitter.com/Rd3IiGwEEK— Rhondella Richardson (@wcvbrhondella) August 22, 2021
A Falmouth Heights tumbleweed rolls through as the winds pick up on the Cape. #Henri #WCVB pic.twitter.com/4q2pbdsPbV— Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) August 22, 2021
Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.