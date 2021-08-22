Police continue to investigate fatal shooting in Mattapan

Police are continuing to investigate a shooting in Mattapan last weekend that left one man dead and another man injured, and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the police department.

Police on Friday identified the victim as 39-year-old Edgar Matthews of Mattapan. Officers found Matthews and another man suffering from gunshot wounds after they were called to 37 Almont St. at 3:18 a.m. on Aug. 14, police said.

Matthews was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.