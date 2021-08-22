Police continue to investigate fatal shooting in Mattapan

Police are continuing to investigate a shooting in Mattapan last weekend that left one man dead and another man injured, and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the police department.
Police on Friday identified the victim as 39-year-old Edgar Matthews of Mattapan. Officers found Matthews and another man suffering from gunshot wounds after they were called to 37 Almont St. at 3:18 a.m. on Aug. 14, police said.
Matthews was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
No arrests had been made as of Sunday evening, according to Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or the Crimestoppers tip line at 800-494-TIPS.
