Power outages in R.I. soar as Tropical Storm Henri batters state, knocks down trees

Tens of thousands were without power in coastal areas of the state, according to the utility National Grid.

Of the roughly 70,000 customers in Washington County, more than 54,000 were without power at 11:45 a.m.

More than 11,000 were without power in Newport County. Kent County had more than 7,000 without power. More than 2,000 were out in Providence County. And about 300 were without power in Bristol County.

Because of dangerous conditions, National Grid said people should expect a “long-duration” recovery.

“We’re well prepared, but we need to brace for a very challenging period ahead,” National Grid’s Terence Sobolewski said.

Advertisement

At a press conference Sunday morning, Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee urged residents to stay safe and avoid travel whenever possible.

“I’m asking you, Rhode Island, to stay home until the storm passes,” McKee said.

Crews from the Federal Emergency Management Agency were already in Cranston, R.I., Sunday morning.

More than 40 utility trucks were spotted heading toward Wickford as power outages across the state began to climb.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44. Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.