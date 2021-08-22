Tropical Storm Henri approaches southern New England Sunday morning

The National Hurricane Center reported at 8 a.m. that Henri is expected to make landfall in southern New England or on Long Island late morning or early Sunday afternoon.

Henri had been classified as a hurricane for much of Saturday, though it was downgraded to a tropical storm after 6 a.m. Sunday. Overnight, the track of the storm trended further east, putting landfall closer to the Rhode Island coast, according to the National Weather Service.

Tropical storm conditions continued to spread across parts of southern New England Sunday morning, as Henri approached and threatened the region with damaging winds, storm surge flooding, and the potential for widespread power outages, officials said.

The storm was moving toward the north-northwest near 16 miles per hour, the agency said. After landfall, it was expected to turn back toward the north and slow down as Henri moved over southern New England.

Maximum sustained winds are expected near 70 miles per hour, along with higher-speed gusts.

“Some slight weakening will be possible [Sunday] morning, but Henri is still forecast to be a strong tropical storm when it reaches the coasts of southern New England and Long island,” the hurricane center reported. “Rapid weakening is expected after Henri makes landfall.”

Governor Charlie Baker, who spoke with President Biden on a call Saturday with fellow Northeastern governors, has warned that the storm will cause widespread power outages and flooding throughout Massachusetts.

In Boston, Acting Mayor Kim Janey held an early morning press conference and urged people to remain home or seek shelter from the storm, and avoid traveling during the storm.

Henri is expected to impact Boston through Sunday and into Monday, Janey said, with damaging winds, potential power outages, and flooding due to storm surges and rain.

“We certainly hope that the worst of the storm passes Boston, but we are taking every precaution to be prepared, to make sure that residents are safe,” Janey said during the 8 a.m. press conference.

City crews have been clearing catch basins to help address flooding, and additional crews will be available to manage issues with sewage and drainage during the storm, she said.

Boston Harbor and the adjoining shoreline could see surges as high as 3 feet, the hurricane center said.

She asked residents to report any flooding issues to the city’s Extreme Weather Ops Center at 617-989-7900. The city also has additional workers and equipment to remove downed trees, she said, and will coordinate with local utilities.

Anyone who sees a downed wire should not approach it, and instead call 911, Janey said.

The storm was about 70 miles south of Providence around 9 a.m., according to the hurricane center, which reported strong wind gusts in Rhode Island. Sustained wind on Block Island reached 47 miles per hour, while in Narragansett wind gusts were as high as 54 miles per hour.

The weather service reported early Sunday morning that a band of heavy rain north of the storm moving along the south coast of Massachusetts that could result in areas of minor street flooding.

In New Bedford, the US Army Corps of Engineers made the decision to close New Bedford’s hurricane barrier: a 140-foot wide, 50-foot high gate that protects boats in the harbor from high tides.

The Army Corps will keep personnel at the barrier throughout the storm, and reopen the gate when tides are low enough to allow it, according to James Deal, a maintenance worker with the Army Corps of Engineers.

They had closed it a few times over the weekend and earlier in the summer already, he said.

“We’ve had astronomically high tides because of the full moon anyway,” Deal said.

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline, according to the hurricane center.

The hurricane center forecasted peak storm surges could be as high as 3 to 5 feet in places like Buzzards Bay, Nantucket Sound, and Narragansett Bay, while parts of Cape Cod could see surges of up to 2 to 4 feet.

Along the Chatham shoreline, people were enjoying the calm before high tide early Sunday morning, and a steady stream of cars pulled up to the lookout point at the Chatham Lighthouse. Visitors faced strong gusts of winds as they looked over the beach and took photos.

Roberta Barrett, a resident of Brewster, said she was driving around the coast with her dog to get a look at the coming storm.

“It doesn’t feel like it’s amounting to much right now,” Barrett said. “It seems pretty calm. I was expecting maybe a bit more wind this morning, but perhaps this afternoon.”

Courtney January, a Pittsburgh resident, rented a house for a week in Chatham with her husband and sons. January grew up on the South Shore of Massachusetts, and she said she wanted to give her children a taste of New England — weather and all.

“We’re just kind of showing them the ropes,” she said.

While the Cape is not projected to get the brunt of Hurricane Henri, officials are warning of high winds and storm surge along the coast. A sign on Morris Island Road, a street prone to flooding, warned of potential floods, and cars dodged large puddles that pooled on the side of the road.

Patrick Brogan, who lives in Chatham during the summer with his family, said he’s more worried about the potential impact of storm surge from Henri.

“We lived in New Jersey during [Hurricane] Sandy, so we’re very familiar with the effects of the storm surge,” Brogan said. “The wind, I’m not so worried about.”

