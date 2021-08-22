COVID-19 cases overwhelm Gulf Coast, leaving region with no ICU beds

The Gulf Coast, which draws tourists to beaches across several Southern states, has been sorely afflicted as the delta variant tears through the region, which has relatively low rates of vaccination and often lax safety measures.
Even compared to other parts of the South that are struggling against the latest wave of the virus, the Gulf Coast stands out like a red scar on maps that depict coronavirus hot spots and hospitalizations.
The average per person hospitalization rate for Panama City, Florida; Mobile, Alabama; and Gulfport, Mississippi, is considerably higher than that of their states as a whole, even though they are three of the four states with the highest rates in the country, according to data compiled by The New York Times. The per person average case rates in the surrounding counties are all more than twice the national average. The vaccination rate in all three counties is well below 40%, according to federal data.
Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, the health officer of the Mobile County Health Department, said that over 90% of the county’s 461 hospitalized COVID patients Thursday were unvaccinated.
The people inundating the hospitals along the Gulf Coast are not the high-risk, often older ones who were most vulnerable in the earlier waves of the pandemic. The delta variant is spreading among younger people, many who did not get vaccinated.
“We’ve had 44-year-olds, 45, 35, that have died,” said Tiffany Murdoch, a hospital administrator for Singing River Health System, which operates three hospitals in coastal Mississippi.
While a growing number of Democratic-led states and cities nationwide have moved to require masks and vaccinations, Republican governors in hard-hit states like Florida, Mississippi and Alabama have resisted such mandates.
As of Friday, 142 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across Singing River Health’s network, including 39 in ICU, and 94% were unvaccinated, officials said. The surge has prompted a shortage of ICU beds and left staff overwhelmed.
In Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey on Aug. 13 reinstated Alabama’s state of emergency, which had expired in July, in an effort to expand hospital capacity. But Alabama ran out of ICU beds last week.