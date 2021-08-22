COVID-19 cases overwhelm Gulf Coast, leaving region with no ICU beds

The Gulf Coast, which draws tourists to beaches across several Southern states, has been sorely afflicted as the delta variant tears through the region, which has relatively low rates of vaccination and often lax safety measures.

Even compared to other parts of the South that are struggling against the latest wave of the virus, the Gulf Coast stands out like a red scar on maps that depict coronavirus hot spots and hospitalizations.

The average per person hospitalization rate for Panama City, Florida; Mobile, Alabama; and Gulfport, Mississippi, is considerably higher than that of their states as a whole, even though they are three of the four states with the highest rates in the country, according to data compiled by The New York Times. The per person average case rates in the surrounding counties are all more than twice the national average. The vaccination rate in all three counties is well below 40%, according to federal data.